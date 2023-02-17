Bates' brutal knock bludgeons Bangladesh at Women's T20 World Cup

Sports

AFP
17 February, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2023, 10:53 pm

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Suzie Bates led a turnaround by the New Zealand team as they trounced Bangladesh by 71 runs in their Women's T20 World Cup match at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.

Bates hit 81 not out in a New Zealand total of 189 for three – the highest of the tournament.

She also became the first woman from any country to reach 1,000 runs in T20 World Cups.

Bangladesh never threatened to get close and limped to 118 for eight.

New Zealand's dominant display came after they suffered heavy defeats in their first two matches and were bowled out for the two lowest totals of the tournament - 76 against Australia and 67 against South Africa.

Bates was out for nought in both defeats, which came after New Zealand batted second.

Captain Sophie Devine won the toss on Friday and her team made good use of her decision to bat.

Bates and Bernardine Bezuidenhout (44) laid the foundation with a first-wicket stand of 77 in 8.4 overs, while Maddy Green thrashed an unbeaten 44 off 20 balls to help Bates add 73 in the last seven overs.

Bates scored her runs off 61 balls and hit seven fours and a six.

Hannah Rowe struck for the White Ferns with two early Bangladesh wickets and off-spinner Eden Carson took three for 18 as the Bangladeshis slumped to their third successive defeat.

