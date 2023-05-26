Bashundhara Kings make history, become first club to win four league titles in a row!

TBS Report
26 May, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2023, 09:03 pm

Kings won the Premier Football League for the fourth time in a row by defeating Sheikh Russell Krichachakra 6-4.

Kings won the Premier Football League for the fourth time in a row by defeating Sheikh Russell Krichachakra 6-4.

TBS Report
26 May, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2023, 09:03 pm
Photo: BFF
Photo: BFF

No club in Bangladesh has won the league title four times in a row since independence.

Abahani won three consecutive times from 1983-85.

From 1986 to '88-89, Mohammedan won three consecutive league titles.

After the launch of the professional league in 2007, Abahani became the first champion three times.

However, no team could win four leagues in a row.

Today Bashundhara Kings achieved that feat for the first time, that too with three matches in hand.

Bashundhara scored six goals in the 10-goal match!

Kings won the Premier Football League for the fourth time in a row by defeating Sheikh Russell Krichachakra 6-4.

Brazilian striker Darielton Gomez scored 4 goals.

Preparations for the festival had already taken place.

More than half of the gallery was filled with fans wearing red T-shirts.

They enjoyed the entire match with Bashundhara Kings flags and drums.

The Kings Arena finally witnessed a historic moment.

Five minutes before the end of the match, the newly installed floodlights came on.

It looked great at the Kings Arena. And Bashundhara Kings celebrated the title.

