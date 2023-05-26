Bashundhara Kings make history, become first club to win four league titles in a row!
Kings won the Premier Football League for the fourth time in a row by defeating Sheikh Russell Krichachakra 6-4.
No club in Bangladesh has won the league title four times in a row since independence.
Abahani won three consecutive times from 1983-85.
From 1986 to '88-89, Mohammedan won three consecutive league titles.
After the launch of the professional league in 2007, Abahani became the first champion three times.
However, no team could win four leagues in a row.
Today Bashundhara Kings achieved that feat for the first time, that too with three matches in hand.
Bashundhara scored six goals in the 10-goal match!
Brazilian striker Darielton Gomez scored 4 goals.
Preparations for the festival had already taken place.
More than half of the gallery was filled with fans wearing red T-shirts.
They enjoyed the entire match with Bashundhara Kings flags and drums.
The Kings Arena finally witnessed a historic moment.
Five minutes before the end of the match, the newly installed floodlights came on.
It looked great at the Kings Arena. And Bashundhara Kings celebrated the title.