Bashundhara Kings beat Maldives' Maziya 1-0 to get off to winning start in AFC Cup 2022

Sports

UNB
19 May, 2022, 12:15 am
Last modified: 19 May, 2022, 12:21 am

Related News

Bashundhara Kings beat Maldives' Maziya 1-0 to get off to winning start in AFC Cup 2022

Gambian striker Nuha Marong scored the winning goal for the Kings in the 33rd minute with a fine header.

UNB
19 May, 2022, 12:15 am
Last modified: 19 May, 2022, 12:21 am
Bashundhara Kings beat Maldives&#039; Maziya 1-0 to get off to winning start in AFC Cup 2022

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) champions Bashundhara Kings got off to a winning start in the Group D of the AFC Cup Football 2022 after a 1-0 victory against Maldives Maziya Sports and Recreation Club at Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata Wednesday.

This was the second consecutive win for the Kings against Maziya in the AFC Cup after their 2-0 win against the Maldivian champions in Male last year.

Gambian striker Nuha Marong scored the winning goal for the Kings in the 33rd minute with a fine header (1-0).

Earlier, Ibrahim of the Kings managed a good chance in the 11th minute to put his side in the lead when a shot of Brazilian playmaker Robson Robinho came his way hitting the bar, but he sent the ball wide.

The last two times BPL champions Kings, who were placed in Group D of the AFC Cup, will face ATK Mohun Bagan on May 21 and Gokulam Kerala FC on May 24 in their remaining group matches.

In the day's first match, I-League champions Gokulam Kerala FC beat Kolkata's Mohun Bagan 4-2 at the same venue in the afternoon.

Mohun Bagan qualified for the group stage of the AFC Cup after beating Dhaka Abahani 3-1 in a play-off match in Kolkata on April 19.

Eyeing the final on October 22, 38 leading clubs of Asia, split into 10 groups, are battling for the continental club crown.

The AFC Cup, introduced in 2004, has offered substantial prize money this time with the champions getting $1.5 million and the runners-up $750,000 in addition to the prestigious continental trophy.

Football

Bashundhara Kings / AFC Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

15h | Interviews
Graphics: TBS

Facebook and Bangladeshi politicians: A new tide in mass political communication?

16h | Panorama
Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cannes Film Festival 2022 resumes after 2 years

Cannes Film Festival 2022 resumes after 2 years

5h | Videos
Pension is coming for all

Pension is coming for all

5h | Videos
Bakery business in crisis for increased raw material prices

Bakery business in crisis for increased raw material prices

7h | Videos
Foods that have the most protein

Foods that have the most protein

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire