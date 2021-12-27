Bashundhara Kings and Uttar Baridhara are banned and fined Tk 5 lakh

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has fined Bashundhara Kings and Uttar Baridhara Club Tk 5 lakh for not participating in the ongoing Federation Cup. In addition, the two teams have been banned from the next edition of the Federation Cup.

BFF confirmed the matter through a press release on Monday. In the statement, they said the decision was taken unanimously in accordance with Section 31 of the BFF Disciplinary Code and Section 19.3 of the Regulations framed on the occasion of 'Bashundhara Group Federation Cup 2021'.

Bashundhara Kings and Uttar Baridhara did not come on the field on the first day of the Federation Cup on 25 December, claiming that the turf at Kamalapur Stadium was not suitable for playing. Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra did not come on the second day. As a result, three out of four matches were not played in the first two days.

The opponent got a walkover. That is why Swadhinata Sangha and Abahani Limited Dhaka were declared the winners of 3-0.

BFF has also issued notices to all three teams. Bashundhara did not respond yet. Baridhara said they are not playing in Kamalapur because they think the turf may cause injury to the players. The federation did not find this answer acceptable. As a result, both parties have been given big punishment.

The fine has to be deposited in the BFF fund by 27 January.