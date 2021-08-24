Bashundhara face ATK Mohun Bagan in crucial match today

Bashundhara Kings face favorite ATK Mohun Bagan of India in their third and last group D match of AFC Cup scheduled to be held today at National Football Stadium in the Maldives.



Private satellite channel T-Sports telecasts the match live that kicks off at 5 pm (BST).



It'll be a must-win for Bashundhara Kings to keep their chance alive to go to the next round because only one team from the group will qualify for the inter-zonal semifinals.

Match Day 🔴



Crucial match against @atkmohunbaganfc today at 5PM ⚽️🏃‍♂️



Need to win this to secure our AFC position & the Kings are ready to fire on all cylinders 👊💪



Support your team, watch it LIVE on TSPORTS TV📡#BDK #AFC2021 #borntobeat @AFCMediaTV @AFCCup pic.twitter.com/nzddljsoAY— Bashundhara Kings (@bkings_official) August 23, 2021

ATK Mohun Bagan of India however go to the field today with an upper hand because they are in a comfortable position in the points table compared to Bashundhara Kings.The Indian side have secured six points from two matches and they will be needed only one point to qualify for the next round while the back to back premier league champions Bashundhara Kings have four points from the same number of matches and they must have to win against ATK Mohun Bagan to keep ensure their next round spot.Earlier, Bashundhara Kings made an auspicious start as they blanked Maziya Sports & Recreation Club of Maldives by 2-0 goals in their group opening match and played out to a goalless draw with Bengaluru FC of India in their second group D match keeping their next round hope alive.On the other hand, ATK Mohun Bagan made a winning start as they blanked Bengaluru FC by 2-0 goals in their opening group match and defeated Maziya Sports & Recreation Club of Maldives by 3-1 goals in the second match.