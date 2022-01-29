Barty ends 44-year wait to win a Grand Slam title at home

Sports

TBS Report
29 January, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 04:28 pm

Related News

Barty ends 44-year wait to win a Grand Slam title at home

The victory also gave Barty her third major title - after French Open in 2019 and Wimbledon in 2021 - and her 15th career title

TBS Report
29 January, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2022, 04:28 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Ash Barty beat American Danielle Collins 6-3 7-6(2) to win her first Australian Open title on Saturday. 

World number one Barty's victory ended Australia's 44-year wait for a home winner since Chris O'Neil won the women's title in 1978.

The World No. 1 Barty won the contest against Collins 6-3, 7-6 in one hour and 15 minutes to etch her name into record books.

The victory also gave Barty her third major title - after French Open in 2019 and Wimbledon in 2021 - and her 15th career title. She joins the legendary Serena Williams in an elite list of only two active players to have won a Grand Slam title on three different surfaces. 

Others

Australian Open / Ashleigh Barty

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

1h | Interviews
NZXT is challenging the idea that Windows-based desktops cannot look as good as Macs. Photo: Bloomberg

NZXT is using Apple’s playbook to reinvent PC design

1h | Panorama
Male and female (top) Cotton Pygmy-goose. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Cotton Pygmy-goose: Will we soon see no ‘Bali-Hash’ in Bangladesh!

4h | Panorama
Agritech startups have tried to introduce newer technologies, although these attempts have hardly seen any success due to low profitability in the sector. Photo: iPage

The problem with agritech startups in Bangladesh

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

1d | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

2d | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

3d | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

5
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

6
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building