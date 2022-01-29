Barty ends 44-year wait to win a Grand Slam title at home

Ash Barty beat American Danielle Collins 6-3 7-6(2) to win her first Australian Open title on Saturday.

World number one Barty's victory ended Australia's 44-year wait for a home winner since Chris O'Neil won the women's title in 1978.

The victory also gave Barty her third major title - after French Open in 2019 and Wimbledon in 2021 - and her 15th career title. She joins the legendary Serena Williams in an elite list of only two active players to have won a Grand Slam title on three different surfaces.