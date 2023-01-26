Barcelona told they cannot register Gavi under new contract as it exceeds La Liga's salary cap

TBS Report
26 January, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 26 January, 2023, 11:45 am

Barcelona told they cannot register Gavi under new contract as it exceeds La Liga's salary cap

The report states they haven't generated enough savings ahead of next season - despite their hopes - while the club is also not complying with at least two articles of La Liga's regulations on the matter.

TBS Report
26 January, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 26 January, 2023, 11:45 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Barcelona have reportedly been told they can't register wonderkid Gavi's new contract to become a first-team player - but he can continue to play with his current terms.

The 18-year-old Spain midfielder has shone for the Catalan giants this season, making 26 appearances in all competitions, while he also impressed for Spain at the World Cup. 

He signed a new bumper four-year-deal in September which included a €1bn release clause and it was the first contract he signed after the initial professional deal he had penned aged 16 in 2020 - when he was still yet to play for Barcelona's first team.

There was also a plan for the midfielder to take over the iconic No. 6 shirt- previously worn by Barcelona boss Xavi - replacing Gavi's No. 30 he currently wears.

However, according to Marca, the Catalan giants are not able to register Gavi's new deal due to La Liga salary limits.

Despite the departures of Gerard Pique and Memphis Depay over recent months - Barcelona are still suffering from Financial Fair Play problems and the contract to register Gavi as a first-team player cannot be done.

The report states they haven't generated enough savings ahead of next season - despite their hopes - while the club is also not complying with at least two articles of La Liga's regulations on the matter.

These are reportedly Articles 101 and 93.6. Article 101 states renewals must take into account the cost of next year's squad and Article 93.6 says Barcelona still must present a financial plan for the next two seasons due to the various levers they have activated.

This is a serious blow to the Joan Laporta-led board at the club and Gavi will now have to remain on the terms of the contract he signed back in 2020 until at least the summer.

It also means he will be unable to change from shirt No. 30 to No. 6 - as had been planned - and Gavi will hope that Barcelona are able to register him in the near future once they sort out their finances.

These financial problems are not just limited to Gavi, with the club unable to register the new contract of defender Ronald Araujo, while they are also currently unable to renew the deals of fellow young stars Inaki Pena and Alejandro Balde.

However, Barcelona remain confident that they will eventually be able to balance the books to ensure these talented youngsters can extend their stay at the Nou Camp.

It does mean though that Xavi is unlikely to be able to add in the transfer market this month, and therefore he may have to use the youth academy further if Barcelona suffer from injuries and suspensions.

His side are currently top of LaLiga - leading Real Madrid by three points - while they also face Manchester United in the Europa League knockout round play-off next month.      

