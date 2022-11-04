Barcelona star Gerard Pique announces retirement, will play last home game this week

Sports

04 November, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 04 November, 2022, 11:10 am

Pique, who had joined Barcelona's youth academy in 1997, had initially left the club in 2004 to join Manchester United but returned to Camp Nou in 2008, where he has been ever since.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Barcelona star Gerard Pique has announced his retirement from football, confirming that his final home match for the club will be on Saturday against Almeria.

He will retire after Barcelona's away game next week before the Spanish league stops for several weeks due to the World Cup.

Pique, who had joined Barcelona's youth academy in 1997, had initially left the club in 2004 to join Manchester United but returned to Camp Nou in 2008, where he has been ever since.

Pique has represented Barcelona in 622 matches, and retires as one of the most decorated players in the club's history. The defender has lifted 8 La Liga titles with the club, and three Champions League titles. As a former Spain player, he helped his country win the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championship. Pique confirmed his retirement on his official Twitter account

"For weeks there has been talk about me," Pique said in a video posted across social media. "I have not said anything but I want to speak now.

"Like many of you, coming from a football family, I have always been a Barcelona fan. I did not want to be a footballer, I wanted to play for Barca.

"Recently, I have thought a lot about when I was younger, about what that Gerard would have thought if I told him he would fulfil all his dreams, that he would play for Barça and be a European and world champion.

"That he would play with the best players, that he would captain the club... football has given me everything, Barca have given me everything, you the fans have given me everything. And now my childhood dreams have been fulfilled, the moment has arrived to close this chapter.

"I have always said that after Barcelona there will be no other team and that is how it will be. Saturday will be my last game at Camp Nou," Pique said.

