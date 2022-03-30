Barcelona set to break women's crowd record in Real Madrid Champions League match

Sports

Reuters
30 March, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 04:00 pm

Related News

Barcelona set to break women's crowd record in Real Madrid Champions League match

With all 99,354 tickets sold out, the match is set to eclipse the record of 60,739 fans for a women's club game, set in 2019 at Atletico Madrid's Metropolitano stadium, where the hosts beat Barca 2-0 in a league match.

Reuters
30 March, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 04:00 pm
Barcelona set to break women&#039;s crowd record in Real Madrid Champions League match

The Women's Champions League quarter-final clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou later on Wednesday is on track to set an attendance record for a women's match.

With all 99,354 tickets sold out, the match is set to eclipse the record of 60,739 fans for a women's club game, set in 2019 at Atletico Madrid's Metropolitano stadium, where the hosts beat Barca 2-0 in a league match.

But Wednesday's match could also beat the overall attendance record for a women's game set at the 1999 World Cup final between the United States and China when 90,195 fans were in attendance at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

"To get 91,000 is an aggressive objective but we accepted the challenge and want to break the record," club president Joan Laporta told Barcelona-based radio RAC1.

Barca captain Alexia Putellas told a news conference on Tuesday that the match may mark the "beginning of a new era".

"It will inspire a lot of girls who will come here or who will see us on television. It can open many doors," she added.

"I didn't imagine playing here because I only saw men. That now you see women competing here will surely bear fruit.

"Many girls will dream of being Sandra Paños, Patri Guijarro or Jenni Hermoso tomorrow ... It will be the beginning of something very beautiful."

Barcelona, who won the first leg of the quarter-final 3-1 normally play at the more modest Johan Cruyff stadium at the club's training facilities. They have the best attendance in the league with an average of 2,938 fans per game.

Football

Women's Football / Barcelona Women's team / ucl

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How corporate boycotts could backfire

How corporate boycotts could backfire

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘We have invested and planned to increase traffic congestion’

4h | Panorama
Ellis Miller’s goal has been to provide customised software solutions to companies all over the globe. Born and raised in Kansas, Miller found his way to Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

CodeCrafters: An ‘American dream’ taking shape in Bangladesh’s IT industry

5h | Panorama
A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

‘Drive My Car’ could change Japanese cinema forever

‘Drive My Car’ could change Japanese cinema forever

26m | Videos
Most celebrities Like Raffles the Palm Resort in Dubai

Most celebrities Like Raffles the Palm Resort in Dubai

2h | Videos
Tale of a third gender human

Tale of a third gender human

8h | Videos
Smith’s slap floods internet

Smith’s slap floods internet

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online