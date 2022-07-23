Barcelona sell further 15% of LaLiga TV rights to Sixth Street

Sports

Reuters
23 July, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 02:39 pm

Related News

Barcelona sell further 15% of LaLiga TV rights to Sixth Street

Sixth Street have now purchased 25% of Barcelona's income from LaLiga TV rights, having bought 10% for 207.5 million euros on June 30.

Reuters
23 July, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 02:39 pm
FC Barcelona club President Joan Laporta scratches his face during a news conference in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Barcelona announced on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 that Lionel Messi will not stay with the club. He is leaving after 17 successful seasons in which he propelled the Catalan club to glory, helping it win numerous domestic and international titles since debuting as a teenager. Photo: Hindustan Times
FC Barcelona club President Joan Laporta scratches his face during a news conference in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Barcelona announced on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 that Lionel Messi will not stay with the club. He is leaving after 17 successful seasons in which he propelled the Catalan club to glory, helping it win numerous domestic and international titles since debuting as a teenager. Photo: Hindustan Times

Barcelona have sold a further 15% stake in their LaLiga TV rights for the next 25 years to U.S. private equity group Sixth Street, the club said on Friday, with The Financial Times reporting the investment is worth more than 300 million euros ($305.64 million).

Sixth Street have now purchased 25% of Barcelona's income from LaLiga TV rights, having bought 10% for 207.5 million euros on June 30.

Barcelona signed Brazil winger Raphinha from Leeds United and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich following the first investment from Sixth Street.

The U.S. investment firm also has ties to Barcelona's rivals Real Madrid.

"We continue to move forward on our strategy and are pleased to have completed this additional agreement with Sixth Street providing us with a meaningful increase in capital strength," said Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

"Over the past few weeks, we and Sixth Street have engaged and collaborated with a shared understanding of what we are seeking to achieve for our organization, and we look forward to our long-term partnership."

Laporta, who presided over one of Barca's most successful periods between 2003 and 2010, said in August 2021 that the club's debts totalled 1.35 billion euros, 673 million of which was owed to banks.

Last month, Barcelona approved the sale of a minority share of their licensing and merchandising division and the cession of up to 25% of their income from their LaLiga TV rights.

In March, the club signed a shirt and stadium sponsorship deal with Spotify in an agreement worth 280 million euros and approved financial plans in December to renovate Camp Nou, including raising an additional 1.5 billion euros in debt.

Football

FC Barcelona / Joan Laporta

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

1d | Panorama
A man waits inside a three-wheeler near a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 23 May 2022. Photo: Reuters

The worst inflation situations of all time

1d | Panorama
A move against dollar dominance. Photographer: Bloomberg

The mobile phone is Asia’s hedge against the dollar

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

What are the macroeconomic indicators of Bangladesh suggesting

4h | Videos
The future of food: These foods could help save the world

The future of food: These foods could help save the world

6h | Videos
How to save electricity to reduce load shedding

How to save electricity to reduce load shedding

19h | Videos
How people with limited income are coping with inflation

How people with limited income are coping with inflation

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online

6
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group