Barcelona forward Ansu Fati out again with hamstring injury

Sports

Hindustan Times
22 January, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 02:37 pm

Related News

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati out again with hamstring injury

The teenager had to be replaced in the first half of extra time in Barcelona’s 3-2 loss to Athletic Bilbao in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

Hindustan Times
22 January, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2022, 02:37 pm
Barcelona forward Ansu Fati out again with hamstring injury

Barcelona received more bad news Friday when tests showed that forward Ansu Fati sustained a left hamstring injury.

The teenager had to be replaced in the first half of extra time in Barcelona's 3-2 loss to Athletic Bilbao in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

In addition to the Copa elimination, Barcelona recently also had setbacks in the Spanish Super Cup and in the Champions League, where it didn't get past the group stage. In the Spanish league, the Catalan club trails leader Real Madrid by 17 points with a game in hand.

Barcelona did not give an estimate for how long Fati is expected to be sidelined.

The 19-year-old Fati has played sparingly this season Barcelona because a series of injuries. He had returned to action last week after picking up an injury in a league match in November.

He has five goals in 10 games this season. He had come on as a second-half substitute against Athletic.

Football

Ansu fati / FC Barcelona

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A flock of ruddy shelducks. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Ruddy Shelduck: Is the ‘chokachokir mela’ in Bangladesh coming to an end?

6h | Panorama
The number of ‘ghost workers’ will grow as more of our communication and creative work goes online. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty

How Facebook and Amazon rely on an invisible workforce

5h | Panorama
Numerous graffiti or murals on the Jahangirnagar University are appreciated inside and outside the campus. Photo: Jannatul Tazri Trisha

Jahangirnagar University: 700 acres of graffiti canvas

7h | Panorama
A quick guide to dashboard warning lights

A quick guide to dashboard warning lights

5h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Pristine coral reef found off Tahiti

Pristine coral reef found off Tahiti

32m | Videos
Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

Singara Price only one taka in Rajshahi

20h | Videos
School, colleges shut again as virus surges

School, colleges shut again as virus surges

20h | Videos
3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

3 Bangladeshi players in the ICC ODI team of the year

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre