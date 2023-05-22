Barcelona could earn 230 million Euros per year from Lionel Messi's return

According to Sport, it looks like the Catalan side are now doing everything possible for Messi's return.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

With his contract ending with PSG on June 30, Lionel Messi is set to become a free agent and he will depart from the Ligue 1 side.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has been rumoured to have accepted a deal with Saudi club Al-Hilal, setting up a potential showdown with long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

The offer is reported to be a whopping amount of 350 million Euros, but Al-Hilal have denied this development and so has Messi's father and agent Jorge.

Other than Al-Hilal, Messi is rumoured to return to his former club FC Barcelona.

The Argentine genius departed his boyhood club in August 2022, after the club couldn't come to an agreement with La Liga's financial rules.

According to Sport, it looks like the Catalan side are now doing everything possible for Messi's return.

The publication stated that the club have carried out an internal economical report, which shows that Messi's return would be highly profitable.

The report states that Messi's return will be worth 230 million Euros per year, out of which 150 million Euros would come from new sponsors, while 80 million Euros would come from ticket sales.

Also, while Camp Nou undergoes renovation, the club will use the Montjuic Stadium next season.

Meanwhile, Messi's yearly reported salary is 25 million Euros, and with other expenses, the report reveals that the club could make a profit of 100 million Euros overall.

The club will submit the report to La Liga and wait for their permission.

Last season, Messi grew 13 percent in sponsorship and 60 percent in shirt sales, which generated a lot of money for PSG.

Also in terms of spectators, Barcelona's first season without Messi saw a huge drop in the number of fans at the Camp Nou.

Although with the arrival of Lewandowski and the team improving, the numbers have improved this season.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has been pushing the most for Messi's return reportedly.

This season, Messi has an average of goals and assists greater than those of Erling Haaland and teammate Kylian Mbappe.

According to El Nacional, Messi has already agreed to join Barcelona and will officially sign when the club receives an official document from La Liga that the transfer can go through without any hiccups, just like the last-minute Financial Fair Play issues which saw him move to PSG.





Bareesh Hasan Chowdhury photographed with his father Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Mahmud Rahman

Bareesh: Like parents, but with a green twist 

7h | Panorama
Arab countries have made the end of the Arab Spring official by welcoming Assad back to the league. Photo: Reuters

Assad is back in business. Where art thou Arab Spring?

10h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Prokritee: When recycled saris light up your home

12h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Try mini air coolers, instead of power-hungry ACs

11h | Brands

Ukraine denies Russian claim

Ukraine denies Russian claim

7h | TBS World
Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

Padma Bridge left-bank conservation project again breakdown

9h | TBS Stories
Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

Why 'The Kerala Story' is controversial

9h | TBS Entertainment
Syria welcomed to Arab League

Syria welcomed to Arab League

1d | TBS World

