Barcelona could be prevented from competing in the Champions League due to corruption allegations

Sports

TBS Report
11 March, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 05:10 pm

Related News

Barcelona could be prevented from competing in the Champions League due to corruption allegations

"Through presidents [Sandro] Rosell and [Josep Maria] Bartomeu, Barcelona reached and maintained a strictly confidential verbal agreement with the defendant Negreira, so that, in his capacity as vice-president of the refereeing committee and in exchange for money, he would carry out actions aimed at favouring Barcelona in the decision making of the referees in the matches played by the club, and thus in the results of the competitions," Spanish prosecutors said.

TBS Report
11 March, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 05:10 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

If Barcelona is found guilty of corruption and attempting to rig games, they risk being excluded from the UEFA Champions League.

In response to the Negreira scandal, Spanish prosecutors formally filed corruption accusations against Barcelona on Friday.

Although it had only been hinted at up until now that Barça had paid Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, a former vice-president of Spain's referees' committee, for information and analysis on certain match officials, the accusations show that there was a purpose to obtain an unfair competitive edge in exchange for favourable judgements.

"Through presidents [Sandro] Rosell and [Josep Maria] Bartomeu, Barcelona reached and maintained a strictly confidential verbal agreement with the defendant Negreira, so that, in his capacity as vice-president of the refereeing committee and in exchange for money, he would carry out actions aimed at favouring Barcelona in the decision making of the referees in the matches played by the club, and thus in the results of the competitions," Spanish prosecutors said.

Though La Liga president Javier Tebas has insisted Barcelona cannot be punished by the Spanish football system as the charges relate to activity from over three years ago, UEFA could still take action.

Marca report that Barça could be barred from entering the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League even before a verdict in the case due to potential damages to UEFA's reputation.

UEFA has the legal authority to disqualify teams from competitions based on past allegations of match-fixing that date back to 2007 - a significantly higher bar than La Liga.

Article 4.01, section G, of UEFA's Champions League regulations, reads: "To be eligible to participate in the competition, clubs must not have been directly and/or indirectly involved, since the entry into force of Article 50(3) of the UEFA Statutes, i.e. 27 April 2007, in any activity aimed at arranging or influencing the outcome of a match at national or international level and confirm this to the UEFA administration in writing."

Barcelona are almost certain to qualify for next season's Champions League via their La Liga finish, sitting nine points clear at the top of La Liga.

 

Football

FC Barcelona / uefa / UEFA Champions League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Michelin Star: The Oscar of the Culinary World

5h | Food
Small yet profoundly flavoursome items make dining at a Michelin Star restaurant memorable. Photo: Courtesy

A fine dining noob's guide to a Michelin Star meal

5h | Food
Photo: TBS

Spotify revamps its app with TikTok-style features

7h | Tech
Photo: TBS

Sony's New Walkmans: What do they still have to offer?

7h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Masura and Monirul set an example of love

Masura and Monirul set an example of love

Now | TBS Stories
Why one Should avoid aggressive trading nowadays

Why one Should avoid aggressive trading nowadays

8h | TBS Markets
Home: where our story begins

Home: where our story begins

21h | TBS Good Living
Another flop movie of Akshay – Selfiee

Another flop movie of Akshay – Selfiee

22h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

6
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway