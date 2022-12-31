Barcelona 1-1 Espanyol: Referee Mateu Lahoz issues 15 yellow and 2 red cards

Referee Mateu Lahoz issued 15 yellow cards and sent off two players during Barcelona's 1-1 draw with Espanyol.

Ansu Fati, Gavi, Brian Olivan, Leandro Cabrera, Fernando Calero, Jordi Alba, Edu Exposito, Vinicius Souza, Ferran Torres and Pedri were all shown yellow cards by the 77th minute.

When Alba received his second caution for dissent in the 78th minute, he was the first player to receive a red card.

Lahoz determined that Cabrera had intentionally kicked Robert Lewandowski in the head and he was subsequently given a straight red.

After voicing his displeasure to Lahoz about the decision, teammate Souza was removed for receiving a second yellow.

Following a VAR review, Cabrera's red card was overturned, allowing him to remain on the field and change the game's final minutes from 10 to 10.

When Javi Puado cruelly trip-tripped Ousmane Dembele, he became the 11th player to receive a card.

Near the game's conclusion, coach Xavi Hernandez and Raphinha both received yellow cards while sitting on the Barcelona bench.

When Marcos Alonso scored his first La Liga goal in the seventh minute, Barca had already taken the lead.

In the 73rd minute, however, Espanyol equalised from a penalty. Joselu scored the penalty kick after Alonso fouled him.

Barcelona finished 2022 in first place in La Liga on goal difference, just ahead of rival Real Madrid, thanks to the 1-1 draw.