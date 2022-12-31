Barcelona 1-1 Espanyol: Referee Mateu Lahoz issues 15 yellow and 2 red cards

Sports

TBS Report
31 December, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 10:30 pm

Related News

Barcelona 1-1 Espanyol: Referee Mateu Lahoz issues 15 yellow and 2 red cards

Barcelona finished 2022 in first place in La Liga on goal difference, just ahead of rival Real Madrid, thanks to the 1-1 draw.

TBS Report
31 December, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 10:30 pm
Barcelona 1-1 Espanyol: Referee Mateu Lahoz issues 15 yellow and 2 red cards

Referee Mateu Lahoz issued 15 yellow cards and sent off two players during Barcelona's 1-1 draw with Espanyol.

Ansu Fati, Gavi, Brian Olivan, Leandro Cabrera, Fernando Calero, Jordi Alba, Edu Exposito, Vinicius Souza, Ferran Torres and Pedri were all shown yellow cards by the 77th minute.

When Alba received his second caution for dissent in the 78th minute, he was the first player to receive a red card.

Lahoz determined that Cabrera had intentionally kicked Robert Lewandowski in the head and he was subsequently given a straight red.

After voicing his displeasure to Lahoz about the decision, teammate Souza was removed for receiving a second yellow.

Following a VAR review, Cabrera's red card was overturned, allowing him to remain on the field and change the game's final minutes from 10 to 10.

When Javi Puado cruelly trip-tripped Ousmane Dembele, he became the 11th player to receive a card.

Near the game's conclusion, coach Xavi Hernandez and Raphinha both received yellow cards while sitting on the Barcelona bench.

When Marcos Alonso scored his first La Liga goal in the seventh minute, Barca had already taken the lead.

In the 73rd minute, however, Espanyol equalised from a penalty. Joselu scored the penalty kick after Alonso fouled him.

Barcelona finished 2022 in first place in La Liga on goal difference, just ahead of rival Real Madrid, thanks to the 1-1 draw.

Football

Mateu lahoz / Barcelona FC / La Liga

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Wrap battle featuring El Turkito and Oh My Rolls!

12h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Pele: The man who created the template of a sporting icon

13h | Panorama
Untangling the knots of creditors’ claims has delayed Sri Lanka’s rescue and stalled its recovery Photo: Bloomberg

Why Sri Lanka's suffering may not end soon

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why controversy about the total goal of Pele?

Why controversy about the total goal of Pele?

1h | TBS SPORTS
Daily income 4 to 5 thousand

Daily income 4 to 5 thousand

5h | TBS Stories
Increasing gold reserving trend worldwide

Increasing gold reserving trend worldwide

4h | TBS Stories
The action scene of Tamil movies is now in Bangladesh

The action scene of Tamil movies is now in Bangladesh

2h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations