'Barca youngsters cannot be the pillars of the club recovery': Xavi after disappointing draw at Osasuna

Sports

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 01:08 pm

Related News

'Barca youngsters cannot be the pillars of the club recovery': Xavi after disappointing draw at Osasuna

Barca's much-publicised financial problems mean they have been forced to field a number of youngsters this season and it was goals from two teenagers - Nicolas Gonzalez and Abdessamad Ezzalzoul - that put them 2-1 up at Estadio El Sadar.

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 01:08 pm
&#039;Barca youngsters cannot be the pillars of the club recovery&#039;: Xavi after disappointing draw at Osasuna

Barcelona boss Xavi says his young players "cannot be the pillars" to the club's recovery after his side conceded a late equaliser in Sunday's 2-2 draw at Osasuna.

 

The Blaugrana boss is keen to ease the pressure on some of the junior members of his squad.

Barca's much-publicised financial problems mean they have been forced to field a number of youngsters this season and it was goals from two teenagers - Nicolas Gonzalez and Abdessamad Ezzalzoul - that put them 2-1 up at Estadio El Sadar.

However, Ezequiel Avila's 86th-minute leveller denied them three points and prompted Xavi to warn not to expect too much of his young charges too soon.

Asked about the impact of his young players, who also include Gavi, Pedri and Ansu Fati, Xavi said: "It is the positive note, but at the same time also negative.

"The players who are making a difference at the moment at Barca are 17, 18 and 19 years old. It is very positive for the future of the club, but it is also negative - they are so young that they will not always have this level.

"Abde [Ezzalzoul]'s game is spectacular, and those of Gavi and Nico, but they cannot be the pillars. Here we have another problem. We have to work and connect everyone".

Reflecting on the match itself, Xavi added: "We have not been able to dominate the game in the final minutes. It required having the ball in the opposite end of the pitch. We have a very big problem with this. It is time to keep the ball to defend.

"Yes, we have to change the dynamics, but we have not been able to. It is a hard reality. It is not due to attitude or desire.

"It is 20, 25 minutes that we should have been in the opposite half. Control the game. We need this type of footballers".

The late draw completes a frustrating week Barcelona, who lost at home to Real Betis last weekend and were dumped out of the Champions League after a midweek defeat to Bayern Munich.

The draw leaves the Blaugrana eighth in La Liga, 15 points behind leaders Real Madrid who play rivals Atletico on Sunday evening.

Football

Xavi / FC Barcelona / LaLiga

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

1h | Brands
A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

2h | Brands
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

3h | Brands
How a supply chain manager rose to the ‘pandemic’ challenge 

How a supply chain manager rose to the ‘pandemic’ challenge 

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

1d | Videos
৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

1d | Videos
Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 

6
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief