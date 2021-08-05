Barca ready for new Messi contract after La Liga receives €2.7bn

Sports

TBS Report
05 August, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2021, 01:23 pm

Related News

Barca ready for new Messi contract after La Liga receives €2.7bn

Barcelona will receive approximately €280m, of which about €42m will be used to increase the salary limit.

TBS Report
05 August, 2021, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2021, 01:23 pm
FILE PHOTO: Football - La Liga Santander - FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - March 7, 2020 Barcelona&#039;s Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their first goal. Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Football - La Liga Santander - FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - March 7, 2020 Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their first goal. Reuters

After battling economic problems due to the coronavirus, La Liga has secured an incredible €2.7 billion (£2.3bn/$3.2bn) loan that should pave the way for Barcelona to finalise Lionel Messi's new contract.

CVC Capital Partners has provided the massive injection of funds and will have a 10 per cent stake in a newly-created company that La Liga will lead which will focus on growing revenue.

Of the funds invested, a majority percentage will be distributed to clubs, with Barcelona and Real Madrid receiving €280m each.

Goal understands, 90% of the €2.7 billion will fall to the clubs in the form of a 40-year soft loan.

Football finance expert Marc Ciria said - "70% of that will be used for investments in infrastructure, 15% to refinance debt and 15% to extend the salary limit." 

Ciria also believes that the new cash injection will prove to be a blow to any remaining hopes for a European Super League, with Real Madrid and Barcelona joining Juve in recently discussing their ongoing hopes for change in European football.

"[President Javier Tebas] has been intelligent and has sought ways to raise an important economic income for big clubs. They now have less incentive to launch a European Super League," Ciria said.

"This agreement is clearly associated with a desire to inject money into the clubs to improve La Liga's competitive balance and get closer to the Premier League."

Barcelona will receive approximately €280m, of which about €42m will be used to increase the salary limit.

That injection will allow the club to register the four signings of the summer and finally confirm their new deal with Messi.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid will bring in similar figures that will allow them to reinforce their own squad.

The club has been heavily linked with Kylian Mbappe in recent months, and the injection of money could allow them to begin plotting a move.

Football

Lionel Messi / FC Barcelona

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

23h | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

23h | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

1d | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

3
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

4
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August

5
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house