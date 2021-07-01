Barca President explains why Messi hasn't been offered a new contract

01 July, 2021, 07:25 pm
"It's going well, he wants to stay and we're making all the efforts to ensure he does. But we have to balance it with financial fair play," Laporta told Spanish radio station Onda Cero on Thursday.

Football - La Liga Santander - FC Barcelona v Real Valladolid - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - October 29, 2019 Barcelona&#039;s Lionel Messi looks dejected after missing an opportunity to score. Reuters
Football - La Liga Santander - FC Barcelona v Real Valladolid - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - October 29, 2019 Barcelona's Lionel Messi looks dejected after missing an opportunity to score. Reuters

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the future of Lionel Messi in Barcelona. The 32-year-old has been subjected to a lot of rumours regarding his contract situation at Camp Nou as he has been linked with a move abroad.

Last year, Messi gave a controversial interview where he explained his contract situation at the club and his deteriorating relationship with former Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu.

It has been reported that Messi's Barcelona contract has expired and the 6-time Ballon d'Or winner is a free agent. However, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has given an update regarding the situation.

Laporta has explained that Barcelona's attempts to offer Messi a new contract are being held up because of La Liga's financial control measures.

Messi, who joined Barca aged 13 in September 2000, has no current contractual link with the Catalans after his deal expired on June 30 and while Laporta said the club's all-time top scorer wishes to stay, he added their attempts to tie him to a new deal had to fit with the league's requirements.

"There are many options and we're contemplating which is the best for both parties. But we want him to stay and so does he, we want to give him the most competitive team possible."

La Liga introduced financial control measures in 2013 establishing a maximum amount of money each club can spend on its playing squad and coaching staff each season, conditioned by their income.

Barca have the highest revenues in world soccer according to this year's Deloitte Money League, although income dropped by 125 million euros last year due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the start of the 2019-20 season, Barca were allocated a maximum budget of 1.47 billion euros by La Liga which shrank to 733 million for the last campaign and is expected to fall even further after a whole season without ticket sales and a depressed transfer market.

Messi had the most lucrative contract in world sport, according to a January report in El Mundo, and if Barca are to get a new deal for him over the line they will have to further reduce their wage bill, which Laporta said last month contained many players on salaries "out of sync with the current market".

