Banned in 2010 for spot-fixing, Salman Butt now joins PCB's match officiating course

Sports

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 04:44 pm

Banned in 2010 for spot-fixing, Salman Butt now joins PCB's match officiating course

Salman Butt was among 49 Pakistani cricketers who participated in the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) umpiring and match officiating course.

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 04:44 pm
Banned in 2010 for spot-fixing, Salman Butt now joins PCB&#039;s match officiating course

Former Pakistan cricketers Salman Butt was among 49 Pakistani cricketers who participated in the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) umpiring and match officiating course.

 A total of 346 persons took part in the course that started on June 7 and continued till the 25th.

The PCB has planned to introduce level one, two and three courses for umpires and match refereees. The participants have already completed the level one course which involved online lectures on umpiring and its basic rules. A question and answer session was also held.

The 2010 spot-fixing scandal put an end to Butt's international career. He was banned from playing cricket for 10 years, of which five years was a suspended sentence.

The banished cricketers- Butt, Mohammad Amir and Mohammed Asif were allowed to return to cricket in 2015. Though Amir returned to international cricket, Butt and Asif couldn't make their way into the team.

