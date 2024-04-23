Banglalink secures exclusive digital streaming rights of ICC tournaments for Toffee

Banglalink has secured exclusive digital streaming rights in Bangladesh territory for all International Cricket Council (ICC) tournaments until 2025 for Toffee starting with the T20 World Cup on 2 June.

This strategic acquisition of digital streaming rights for ICC cricket tournaments through Total Sports Management (TSM) enables Toffee, the country's largest digital entertainment platform, to exclusively stream the world's biggest cricket events in 2024 and 2025.

These tournaments feature 71 men's and 95 women's matches from 20 nations. The lineup of events includes both the ICC Men's and Women's T20 World Cup Cricket of 2024, as well as the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, among other major ICC cricket tournaments.

The cost of securing this right is covered through subscriptions fees and AdTech revenue. Toffee has already established itself as the premier destination for high-quality live streaming of major sporting events.

Now, it aims to enthrall viewers across Bangladesh with the smoothest and most convenient digital-viewing experience for the highly anticipated ICC events. To date, Toffee has attracted over 50 million viewers across Bangladesh who have enjoyed seamless LIVE matches during the highly successful streaming of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Asia Cup Cricket 2023, and ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023.

Upanga Dutta, Chief Commercial Officer of Banglalink, said, "We are committed to delivering millions of cricket enthusiasts across Bangladesh with a transformative digital viewing experience, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. With these exclusive streaming rights, we are set to elevate the digital lifestyles of our valued customers over the next two years by providing them with the best cricket content right at their fingertips through Toffee and the MyBL Super App."

TSM CEO, Md Moinul Haque Chowdury, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "We are immensely excited about the vast possibilities opened up by strengthening our existing partnership with Toffee with the ICC Events streaming on Toffee alongside other International Cricket events that TSM already licensing to Toffee, the premier streaming platform in the country. We are confident that together, we will revolutionise the cricket viewing experience in Bangladesh, redefining the way fans engage with the sport."

This exclusive partnership through TSM underscores Banglalink's ongoing efforts to ensure high-quality and seamless digital experiences for high-profile sporting events, driven by increased user engagement through its OTT platform, Toffee and MyBL SuperApp.

The announcement was made during a press conference at The Westin Dhaka today in the presence of Erik Aas, Chief Executive Officer at Banglalink; Taimur Rahman, Chief Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Officer at Banglalink; and Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury, Marketing Deputy Director of Toffee, Banglalink, along with other high-ranking officials from the organisation.