Bangladesh's warm-up match against USA called off due to 'adverse weather'

TBS Report
28 May, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 08:17 pm

TBS Report
28 May, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 08:17 pm
Photo: Shafkat Anowar
Photo: Shafkat Anowar

Bangladesh were supposed to play their first warm-up match ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup against the co-hosts USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. But the match has been called off due to an 'adverse weather', a BCB press release confirmed just an hour before the match.

"This is to confirm that the warm-up match between Bangladesh and the USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas today has been cancelled due to the conditions of the facilities following the adverse weather that has affected the area," the BCB press release read.

Bangladesh will play their second warm-up match against India on 1 June at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. 

The Tigers are in Group D of the T20 World Cup along with South Africa, Sri Lanka, Nepal and the Netherlands. They will kick off their campaign against Sri Lanka on 8 June at Dallas. 

