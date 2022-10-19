Bangladesh's warm-up match against South Africa abandoned due to rain

Rain has played spoilsport as Bangladesh's warm-up match against South Africa has been abandoned without a ball was bowled at at the Allan Border ground in Brisbane today.

The warm-up encounter against Bangladesh has been called off due to rain 🌧️#T20WorldCup #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/GJKlLhdQ6y— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 19, 2022

It was the last warm-up for both sides before the Super 12 clash. Bangladesh suffered a huge 62-run loss to Afghanistan in their opening warm-up game. On the other hand, South Africa thrashed New Zealand by nine wickets in their opening match.

Bangladesh will play their first Super 12 game against the runner-up of Group A on 24 October in Hobart.