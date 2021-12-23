Bangladesh’s U19 Saff Women’s Championship victory to serve as a harbinger of success in football

Bangladesh's U19 Women's Team clinched the 2021 Saff U19 Women's Championship after defeating India 1-0 in front of a packed BSSS Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday (December 22).

Bangladesh took an attacking strategy from the start of the game and had to wait until the final few minutes to score. In the 80th minute, right-back Anai Mogini's long-range cross outside the D-Box beat the Indian goalkeeper, and Bangladesh scored the game-winning goal.

Saff U19 Women's Championship victory will definitely inspire BFF (Bangladesh Football Federation) to take further initiative for the development of football. This success will also serve as a forerunner for taking Bangladesh football forward.

Shaheda Akter Ripa grabbed the ball from midfield on the right flank and executed a fantastic back-heel to Anai. Right-back Mogini took a beautiful calculated cross from the opposite flank that dipped down and beat the Indian goalkeeper to the net. The entire stadium erupted in applause; a scene rarely seen in Bangladesh football nowadays.

Prior to Mogini's goal, both sides attempted to attack the opposing defense but were unable to reach the net due to the inefficiency in front of the net. However, Bangladesh had controlled the game for the most part and had the bulk of ball possession. In the first half, they produced several opportunities.

Bangladesh's women's team came close to scoring in the 15th minute but nearly lost out. The Indian goalkeeper Anshika stopped Maria Manda's shot, but the ball drifted across to Tahura Khatun. She attempted to put it into the net, but Indian defenders managed to clear the ball before it could reach the goal.

Most of Bangladesh's attempts came from the wings, particularly the right side, where Shaheda Akter Ripa was outstanding. She continually posed a danger to the Indian defense and created multiple opportunities. Her footwork was captivating, and the crowd was blown away by her speed and precision. Before Anai's stunning strike, Bangladesh had squandered at least three genuine chances in the first half and had also missed some in the second half.

On the other hand, India tried to press through the middle, but a strong Bangladesh defense thwarted the Indian U19 team's efforts.

Bangladesh's U19 Women's team successfully defended their Saff Championship title with this victory. They did not concede a goal during the competition and scored 20 goals. In 2018, they won the first edition of the aged-level South Asian Championship, defeating Nepal 1-0 in the final. Besides, the Bangladesh U19 Women's team is currently the competition's sole winner.

2021 Saff U19 Women's Championship: Award Winners

Aside from the winner and runner-up teams in the final, a few personal awards were given out as well. Top Goalscorer and Most Valuable Player went to Saheda Akter Ripa. The fair play award went to Nepal's U19 women's team.

Aftermath

The Bangladesh U19 Women's team played outstanding football throughout the campaign, notably in the final against India. Individual talent was also evident, and BFF should continue to support these young ladies in their growth. This U-9 Bangladesh Women's team will bring the country a lot of success in the future if they are given the right facilities. On the other hand, the Indian team worked hard in the final but couldn't crack the Bangladesh defense, and the championship was finally won by the best team.