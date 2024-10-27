Bangladesh's U-17 team defeated by Afghanistan in AFC Asian Cup qualifiers

In a thrilling final group match of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup qualifiers, Bangladesh suffered a 3-2 defeat against Afghanistan on 26 October.

Despite leading twice, Saiful Bari Titu's team conceded a late goal, which led to their defeat and left them second in Group B. Bangladesh's qualification for the main tournament now depends on the results of other matches.

Bangladesh started the match strongly, taking the lead in the sixth minute through a goal by Mithu Chowdhury. Afghanistan equalised in the 30th minute with a goal from Yasir Safi. Just before halftime, Murshed Ali restored Bangladesh's lead with a deflected shot, making it 2-1.

In the second half, Bangladesh had opportunities to extend their lead, but failed to capitalise. Afghanistan equalised again in the 63rd minute through substitute Milad Nuri. In the 69th minute, another substitute, Arshad Ahmadi, scored the decisive goal, putting Afghanistan ahead for the first time.

Earlier in the group stage, Bangladesh had a mixed performance. They lost 1-0 to hosts Cambodia, won 1-0 against the Philippines, and secured a convincing 7-0 victory over Macau.