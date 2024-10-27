Bangladesh's U-17 team defeated by Afghanistan in AFC Asian Cup qualifiers

Sports

TBS Report
27 October, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 05:27 pm

Related News

Bangladesh's U-17 team defeated by Afghanistan in AFC Asian Cup qualifiers

TBS Report
27 October, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2024, 05:27 pm
Bangladesh&#039;s U-17 team defeated by Afghanistan in AFC Asian Cup qualifiers

In a thrilling final group match of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup qualifiers, Bangladesh suffered a 3-2 defeat against Afghanistan on 26 October.

Despite leading twice, Saiful Bari Titu's team conceded a late goal, which led to their defeat and left them second in Group B. Bangladesh's qualification for the main tournament now depends on the results of other matches.

Bangladesh started the match strongly, taking the lead in the sixth minute through a goal by Mithu Chowdhury. Afghanistan equalised in the 30th minute with a goal from Yasir Safi. Just before halftime, Murshed Ali restored Bangladesh's lead with a deflected shot, making it 2-1.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the second half, Bangladesh had opportunities to extend their lead, but failed to capitalise. Afghanistan equalised again in the 63rd minute through substitute Milad Nuri. In the 69th minute, another substitute, Arshad Ahmadi, scored the decisive goal, putting Afghanistan ahead for the first time.

Earlier in the group stage, Bangladesh had a mixed performance. They lost 1-0 to hosts Cambodia, won 1-0 against the Philippines, and secured a convincing 7-0 victory over Macau.

Football

AFC U-17 Asian Cup / Bangladesh U-17 football team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

2h | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

1d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

1d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Shanto set to step down from captaincy, who replaces him?

Shanto set to step down from captaincy, who replaces him?

1h | Videos
10 former ministers shown arrested in July-August genocide case

10 former ministers shown arrested in July-August genocide case

1h | Videos
Why are US allies in the Middle East under pressure after the Israeli attack on Iran?

Why are US allies in the Middle East under pressure after the Israeli attack on Iran?

2h | Videos
The US does not want an Iranian counterattack on Israel

The US does not want an Iranian counterattack on Israel

4h | Videos