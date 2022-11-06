Bangladesh's T20 World Cup mission ends in regrets and disappointments

06 November, 2022, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 02:01 pm

Bangladesh's T20 World Cup mission ends in regrets and disappointments

They eventually finish the campaign in fifth place in Group 2, just behind the Netherlands due to a negative NRR.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Bangladesh's T20 World Cup mission ended with a 5-wicket defeat to Pakistan in Adelaide on Sunday. They eventually finish the campaign in fifth place in Group 2, just behind the Netherlands due to a negative NRR.

Shaheen Afridi's four-wicket haul has helped Pakistan clinch a semi-final spot along with India from Group 2.

At the start of the day, both Bangladesh and Pakistan needed plenty to go right just to be in contention for a semi-final berth. While Bangladesh missed out on their chances, Babar Azam's side had everything go exactly how they wanted as they clinched what looked to be an unlikely spot in the final four.

The Netherlands' stunning victory over South Africa earlier in the day left Pakistan's match against Bangladesh as a virtual quarter-final and the contest between the two Asian sides kept everyone on the edge of their seat right until the gripping climax.

Shaheen Afridi looked back to his brilliant best with impressive figures of 4/22 at Adelaide Oval as Bangladesh could manage just 127/8 in good batting conditions and Pakistan found the victory target with two overs remaining despite a few wobbles in reply.

Shakib was a frustrated man during much of Sunday's clash and it all began when he was given out LBW for a golden duck as Bangladesh's strong start inside their batting Powerplay was suddenly halted.

The experienced Bangladesh leader was given out LBW first ball by South Africa umpire Adrian Holdstock and he immediately sent the decision to be reviewed as he was convinced he had edged the ball onto his pad.

Shakib's frustration grew when the TV umpire confirmed the onfield decision and it was further confounded during Pakistan's innings when he wasn't allowed to review an LBW decision against Nawaz due to the time having elapsed.

It wasn't meant to be for Shakib or for Bangladesh, but the Asian team can hold their heads high for the way they have performed at the tournament.

Babar (25) and Mohammad Rizwan (32) are arguably the best opening pair in T20I cricket, but up until Sunday's match neither player had done much at the T20 World Cup.

The pair had put on 57 for the opening wicket and it looked like they were going to propel Pakistan to an easy victory, until both were removed in quick succession as Bangladesh found a glimmer of hope.

That hope was built upon when Litton Das threw down the stumps of Mohammad Nawaz to send the Pakistan all-rounder packing as nerves began to set in for Babar's talented side.

But that was as good as it got as Bangladesh's campaign came to an end and Pakistan's continued on to the knockout stages in the semi-finals.

