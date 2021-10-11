Bangladesh's T20 World Cup jersey officially unveiled

Sports

TBS Report
11 October, 2021, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2021, 08:57 pm

Bangladesh's T20 World Cup jersey officially unveiled

Aarong and BCB jointly unveil Bangladesh cricket team jersey for the T20 World Cup 2021.

TBS Report
11 October, 2021, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2021, 08:57 pm
Bangladesh&#039;s T20 World Cup jersey officially unveiled

On 11th October, Aarong and Bangladesh Cricket Board officially unveiled the jersey of Bangladesh cricket team for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 at Amari Dhaka Hotel.

Aarong is the only official retailer of Bangladesh team jersey and the jersey will be available at all Aarong outlets, Aarong.com and Aarong app across the country. Wearing this jersey, Bangladesh team will play in the T20 World Cup matches.

President of Bangladesh Cricket Board Nazmul Hassan Papon MP, Managing Director of BRAC Enterprises Tamara Hasan Abed, former players of Bangladesh national cricket team, officials of BRAC & Aarong, and official manufacturer of Bangladesh team jersey Sports and Sportz were present at the jersey unveiling ceremony.

"We are thrilled to deliver the official jersey of the Bangladesh national cricket team for the T20 World Cup to customers across the country and in Australia, USA and UK. We are proud to be a part of presenting ourselves as a nation to the world through our tigers of the cricket team. I wish the team to snatch victory in the roar of the tigers," said Tamara Hasan Abed.

Keeping in mind the needs of the buyers, Aarong has launched the pre-order facility of the official jersey and from 13th October, the jersey will be found available in all the outlets of Aarong, Aarong.com, and Aarong app.

