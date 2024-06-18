Bangladesh's Sharfuddoula in umpiring panel for three T20 World Cup Super Eight matches

Sports

TBS Report
18 June, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2024, 10:35 pm

He will be one of the on-field umpires in the highly anticipated clash between South Africa and England on 21 June.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladeshi umpire Sharfuddoula has been named in the umpiring panel of three Super Eight matches of the ongoing T20 World Cup starting Thursday.

He will be one of the on-field umpires in the highly anticipated clash between South Africa and England on 21 June. 

Before that, he will be the third umpire in the England-West Indies game on 19 June.

On 23 June, Sharfuddoula will serve as the fourth umpire in another big game involving South Africa and the West Indies. 

This is Sharfuddoula's maiden umpiring stint in the T20 World Cup. Last year, he became the first umpire from Bangladesh to officiate in the 50-over World Cup. 

