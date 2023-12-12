Bangladesh's Shammi Nasrin wins bronze medal in Asian Powerlifting Championships

She became the first Bangladeshi woman to win a medal at an international powerlifting event.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Shammi Nasrin won the bronze medal for Squats in the Women Master 1 U63 category in the Asian Powerlifting Championships 2023 on Tuesday.

She became the first Bangladeshi woman to win a medal at an international powerlifting event.

This was the first medal for Bangladesh in this event.

Raiyan Rahman previously won the gold medal at the Asian Powerlifting Championship 2022 on 2 December.

He lifted 472.5 kg in the sub-junior (under-59 kg) category to capture the gold medal for Bangladesh in the event. 

Raiyan won the gold medal in squat and deadlift and silver in bench press.

Raiyan had previously captured silver and bronze medals but this is his first time winning Bangladesh the gold medal. 

