Bangladesh's record 546-run win against Afghanistan - A tale of total domination

What will please the team and fans is not really the margin but the manner in which the Tigers won the game.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

In an utter demolition job of the Afghanistan team, Bangladesh recorded their biggest win in Tests by 546 runs and the biggest win in terms of runs this century.

What will please the team and fans is not really the margin but the manner in which the Tigers won the game.

They played on a green top in Mirpur, in a pitch that offered variable bounce and assistance for the fast bowlers - almost alien conditions for a surface known to assist spinners. 

The batting from the hosts was a massive positive as they played good, aggressive cricket and took the attack to the opposition to almost make the Afghanistan bowlers submit.

 

The Shanto show

2023 has been the year of Najmul Hossain Shanto as he has been in top form with the bat for Bangladesh in all three formats.

That rich vein of form continued in this Test match as he became only the second Bangladesh batter to score a hundred in each innings of a Test match and scored 270 runs in total.

In fact, Shanto managed to score more runs than Afghanistan did in their two innings as they managed 261 runs. 

The left-hander has been working hard on his game and according to stand-in captain Litton Das, "Shanto has been doing certain things differently in how he prepares and that has paid rich dividends for him." 

A much-criticised player for his poor form early on, Shanto is quickly establishing himself as one of the key players in the Bangladesh lineup. 

 

Fast bowlers furious

After losing the toss, Litton admitted that he would have loved to bowl first on the surface with grass on top.

But as things would be, the Bangladesh batters did not disappoint on day one.

As things would have it, they did fall apart and a weak tail was exposed as the hosts lost their last five wickets for just nine runs.

Afghanistan's Nijat Masood would be the star for the visitors by taking a fifer on debut and became only the second Afghanistan bowler to do so on debut.

After that though, the Bangladesh pace battery turned up and called the shots as the pacers took 14 wickets in the match, their highest in Test history.

In the first innings, it was Ebadot Hossain with some sweet chin music and fiery pace that undid the Afghan batters.

In the second innings, it was Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam that did the business and ensured Bangladesh came out victorious.

 

Bazballing Bangladesh

As the Ashes are taking place and England are showing their aggressive cricket inspired by their head coach Brendon McCullum - Bazball - Bangladesh too have batted in a similar flow.

Positive from the outset, Bangladesh maintained a fast scoring rate, their fastest in their Test cricket history in fact with a run rate of 5.31 in the second innings.

Along with Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mahmudul Hasan Joy were among the runs in the first innings.

While in the second innings, Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque and Litton were among the runs, while batting fast.

It was a beautiful display of batsmanship from the hosts.

 

What lies ahead

Bangladesh will have to shift focus to white-ball cricket from here with three ODIs and two T20Is coming up next month.

After that, it will be the Asia Cup, a white-ball series against New Zealand and then the ODI World Cup.

Tests will be on the backburner for a bit until December when the Tigers kick-start their World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Litton too admitted that the WTC wasn't really on the minds of the players now with what lies ahead.

However, a win here in such a manner, with so many positives, raises hopes for how Bangladesh could do in the next cycle in Tests home and away.

Especially the fact that they did so well without two of their stalwarts Tamim Iqbal, and captain Shakib Al Hasan out with injury.

Bangladesh look to have a bright future in the longest format of the game despite all the criticism they have faced for their performances in that format.

 

Comments

