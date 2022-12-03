Bangladesh's Raiyan Rahman wins gold medal at Asian Powerlifting Championship

Bangladesh's Raiyan Rahman won the gold medal at the Asian Powerlifting Championship 2022 on 2 December. He lifted 472.5 kg in the sub-junior (under-59 kg) category to capture the gold medal for Bangladesh in the event.

Raiyan won the gold medal in squat and deadlift and silver in bench press.

Raiyan had previously captured silver and bronze medals but this is his first time winning Bangladesh the gold medal.

More than 500 powerlifters from 29 countries participated in the event in Dubai.

The 18-year-old came fourth at the World Powerlifting Championship earlier this year.