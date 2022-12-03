Bangladesh's Raiyan Rahman wins gold medal at Asian Powerlifting Championship

Sports

TBS Report
03 December, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2022, 04:39 pm

Related News

Bangladesh's Raiyan Rahman wins gold medal at Asian Powerlifting Championship

Raiyan had previously captured silver and bronze medals but this is his first time winning Bangladesh the gold medal. 

TBS Report
03 December, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2022, 04:39 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh's Raiyan Rahman won the gold medal at the Asian Powerlifting Championship 2022 on 2 December. He lifted 472.5 kg in the sub-junior (under-59 kg) category to capture the gold medal for Bangladesh in the event. 

Raiyan won the gold medal in squat and deadlift and silver in bench press.

Raiyan had previously captured silver and bronze medals but this is his first time winning Bangladesh the gold medal. 

More than 500 powerlifters from 29 countries participated in the event in Dubai.

The 18-year-old came fourth at the World Powerlifting Championship earlier this year. 

Others

Raiyan Rahman / Asian Powerlifting Championship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Racket-tailed Drongo on shade-tree. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Racket-tailed Drongo: 'My Bird's Tail's a tail indeed'

2h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sushi Go: Pick your favourite sushi from the running belt

7h | Food
Peeled off Ayensi. Photo: Parvez Uddin Chowdhury

Ayensi: A newfound delicacy in Teknaf

7h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Bridging the industry-academia gap through collaboration

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Argentina's potential road to World Cup 2022 final

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

'Tough to get away now with accounting irregularities'

2h | Videos
Asians ruling World Cup!

Asians ruling World Cup!

20h | Videos
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 trailer out

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 trailer out

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill

6
Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 
Banking

Islami Bank’s statement on its lending 