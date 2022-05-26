Bangladesh's quest for a breakthrough continues, SL stretch lead to 94

Centuries from the experienced pair of Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal enabled Sri Lanka to stretch the first-innings lead to 94 at tea on day four. They didn't score runs at a rapid pace but might look to change the approach in the evening session.

Mathews, who came into the series with not a great deal of form, struck his second Test hundred in the series. His hundred came off 274 balls. Chandimal was the more aggressive of the two, racking up his 12th Test century off 181 deliveries. It was his first Test hundred in four years.

There were a few close calls, odd balls turned, bounced and drifted but Mathews and Chandimal showed a lot of determination and grit. Sri Lanka were 459 for five at tea. Mathews was not out on 123 and Chandimal on 120.