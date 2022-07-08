Bangladesh's poor run of form in T20Is continues

Bangladesh's poor run of form in T20Is continues

With this win, the hosts took the series 2-0. This was Bangladesh's 11th loss in the last 12 completed matches in this format. 

Bangladesh's poor run of form in T20Is continued as they were comprehensively beaten by the West Indies in the third T20I in Providence by wickets. With this win, the hosts took the series 2-0. This was Bangladesh's 11th loss in the last 12 completed matches in this format. 

Afif Hossain's second T20I fifty and Litton Das' 49 helped Bangladesh put up a decent total of 163 on the board.  

In reply, the West Indies weren't off to the best of starts. Bangladesh opted for spin from both ends and wickets came from both Nasum Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan inside the powerplay. The hosts were 43 for two after six.

Odean Smith was promoted to number four as a pinch hitter but the move didn't work as Shakib Al Hasan got the better of him in the first non-powerplay delivery. 

But after that, the 85-run stand between Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran off just 8.3 overs took the game away from Bangladesh. The required run-rate was around nine-an-over at the halfway mark but the duo opened up their shoulders after that. Mayers struck two fours and five maximums for his 38-ball-55. He got out in the 15th over but captain Pooran was there till the very end.

The West Indies reached the target with 10 balls to spare. Pooran was unbeaten on 74 off just 39 with the help of five boundaries and as many sixes. Mahedi Hasan bowled well for his one for 21 off four overs.

Earlier, the visitors had a steady powerplay (44 for two) and went pretty well in the middle overs before the demise of Litton. He stitched together an important 57-run stand for the third wicket with Afif who was promoted to number four. 

Mahmudullah hit a couple of boundaries and a six but couldn't really press the pedal hard when it was needed. Afif played well for his 50 off 38 and was run out while trying to complete a brace. He struck two fours and as many sixes and the 16th over where he hit Romario Shepherd for a six and a four gave the much-needed impetus to Bangladesh's innings. 

Mosaddek Hossain, in at seven, smashed two boundaries in the final over to take the total past 160. Bangladesh reached 163 for five after 20 overs. Hayden Walsh was the pick of the bowlers with two for 25 to his name.

West Indies Cricket Team / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

