Bangladesh's mixed fortunes in Hong Kong Sixes tournament

Jisan and Saifuddin shine with all-round performances, but mixed results see Bangladesh advance in second place.

Bangladesh Dominates Oman in Opening Match

Bangladesh opened their Hong Kong Sixes tournament campaign with a convincing 34-run victory over Oman, thanks to an all-round show by Jisan Alam and Mohammad Saifuddin. Opting to bat first in the six-over contest, Bangladesh put up a commanding total of 147 runs without losing a wicket. Jisan set the tone from the first ball, smashing three sixes in the opening over to help Bangladesh gather 21 runs with Yasir Ali.

Jisan's fireworks continued as he hit four consecutive sixes in the second over, reaching his half-century in just 12 balls before retiring, leaving Bangladesh comfortably at 50 runs within two overs. Saifuddin then took over, scoring 32 off a single over and eventually reaching 55 off 12 balls, complementing Jisan's heroics. Yasir Ali added 26 runs off 9 balls, while Saifuddin and Abu Haider Rony's final burst took Bangladesh to a daunting 147-run total.

In response, Oman initially threatened with a rapid 18-run first over. Despite losing wickets, they maintained an aggressive approach, but Bangladesh's bowlers ultimately held their ground. Saifuddin took a key wicket, with Abu Haider and Sohag Gazi chipping in as Oman reached 113 before being bowled out. Jisan struck twice in the last over, ensuring Bangladesh's comfortable win.

Sri Lanka Outclasses Bangladesh in Hard-Fought Second Match

In their second group match, Bangladesh faced a stronger challenge from Sri Lanka, losing by 18 runs. Bowling first after winning the toss, Bangladesh got an early breakthrough with Sohag Gazi dismissing opener Sadun Weerakody for 18 off 6 balls. However, Sri Lanka's middle-order duo of Tanuka Dabare and Lihiru Madushanka quickly rebuilt the innings with a blitz of boundaries, propelling Sri Lanka to a competitive 107 for 3 in six overs. Tanuka's brisk 32 from 12 balls and Madushanka's unbeaten 48 off 17 balls set Bangladesh a steep chase.

Bangladesh's innings began poorly with the early loss of Yasir Ali for 6 off 2 balls, but Jisan and Saifuddin soon launched a counter-attack. Jisan scored 27 off 13 balls before being dismissed, and Saifuddin continued the fight, scoring an impressive unbeaten 42 off 17 balls. Despite their efforts, Bangladesh could only reach 89 for 3, falling short by 18 runs. Lahiru Samarakoon's disciplined bowling earned him two wickets, clinching victory for Sri Lanka.

Despite the mixed results, both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have progressed to the next round, with Bangladesh looking to build on the explosive performances by Jisan and Saifuddin.