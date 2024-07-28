Bangladesh's Jesy to officiate in Women's Asia Cup final as on-field umpire

Former Bangladesh cricketer Shathira Jakir Jesy has been selected as an on-field umpire for the Women's Asia Cup final between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The 33-year-old Jesy, who played three international matches for Bangladesh between 2011 and 2013, is officiating in the high-profile Asia Cup for the first time.

Jesy stood in three matches as an on-field umpire and served as the TV umpire in two matches in the tournament.

"Assalamuwalaikum,hope you all are fine..

I am doing Asia cup final match today on field. Pray for me," she wrote in reply to a message sent by The Business Standard.

She confirmed that she has been chosen for the final because of her performance throughout the tournament, not because she is a neutral umpire.