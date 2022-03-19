Bangladesh's Imranur in the semis of World Athletics Indoor Championship with the fastest man in the world

Sports

TBS Report
19 March, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 07:02 pm

Bangladesh&#039;s Imranur in the semis of World Athletics Indoor Championship with the fastest man in the world

Bangladesh is participating in World Athletics Indoor Championship for the first time. Imranur Rahman, the fastest man in the country, surprised everyone in his very first appearance in the tournament.

He made it to the semi-finals of the 60-metre sprint.

Imranur took part in the number five hit in Belgrade, Serbia on Saturday. The Bangladeshi athlete reached the semi-finals after his national record-breaking 6.64 seconds timing.

Marcell Jacob, the fastest man in the world, came top in the number five hit.

The Italian sprinter, who won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, took 6.53 seconds. Trinidad and Tobago's Jared Ilkok, who too reached the semi-finals, had a timing of 6.63 seconds. Saeed, the fastest man in the South Asian Games, finished sixth with a time of 6.87 seconds.

Last January, Imranur became the best in 100 metres in national athletics.

He finished the race on the track of Bangladesh Army Stadium in 10.50 seconds (hand timing). He also broke the 21-year-old record on his way to becoming the best.

The previous record in national athletics was held by Mahbub Alam. In 1999, he set a record of 10.54 seconds.

Imranur won first place in the 60m sprint at the British University Indoor Athletics in 2014 and 2016 respectively. Imranur's ancestral home is Jalalpur village in Sylhet district, he was born in 1993.

