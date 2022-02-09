Bangladesh's fixture for SA tour announced, first ODI on 18 March

Bangladesh's fixture for SA tour announced, first ODI on 18 March

The tour will consist of a three-match ODI series and a two-match Test series across four venues from 18 March to 12 April 2022.

Bangladesh's fixture for the upcoming South Africa tour has been announced by the Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday. CSA announced the itinerary through a press release.

The tour will consist of a three-match ODI series and a two-match Test series across four venues from 18 March to 12 April 2022.

Two teams will first lock horns in the ODI series starting from 18 March. The rest two ODIs are on 20 and 23 March respectively.

The first Test will begin on 31 March and the latter will kick off on 08 April.

SuperSport Park will host two of the ODI matches, with the third taken by the Imperial Wanderers, while the coastal cities of Durban and Gqeberha will take on the Test fixtures.

The tour is of great significance for both teams as this series will be part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and the ICC World Test Championship.

 

