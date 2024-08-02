Bangladesh’s final hope in Paris Olympics: Sonya and Imranur compete tomorrow

Mst Sonya Khatun representing the Bangladesh Navy, will compete in the women's 50m freestyle event at 3:05 PM. With a personal best of 30.11 seconds, she aims to make a notable impact in her heat. While Imranur Rahman, the British-Bangladeshi sprinter, will take on the Men's 100m Preliminary Round at 2:35 PM. Holding a best time of 10.11 seconds, Rahman hopes to advance past the preliminaries and make his mark in the sprinting event.

The Paris Olympics 2024 has seen mixed fortunes for Bangladeshi athletes. Sagor Islam, Samiul Islam Rafi, and Robiul Islam Robiul have bowed out from their respective events of archery, swimming, and shooting.

Sagor Islam, the country's biggest hope, faced a challenging draw against Olympic silver medalist Mauro Nespoli, resulting in a 6-0 defeat. Samiul Islam Rafi finished 69th out of 79 in the 100m freestyle, clocking a personal best of 53.10 seconds. Robiul Islam placed 43rd out of 49 in the 10m air rifle shooting with a score of 624.2.

With three athletes already out, Sonya Khatun and Imranur Rahman are the last remaining Bangladeshi athletes set to compete tomorrow. While expectations remain modest, both athletes are poised to give their best performances, potentially wrapping up Bangladesh's participation in the Paris Olympics 2024 unless a miracle occurs.