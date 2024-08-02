Bangladesh’s final hope in Paris Olympics: Sonya and Imranur compete tomorrow

Sports

TBS Report
02 August, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2024, 10:25 pm

Related News

Bangladesh’s final hope in Paris Olympics: Sonya and Imranur compete tomorrow

Tomorrow marks a significant day for Bangladeshi athletes at the Paris Olympics 2024 as Mst Sonya Khatun and Imranur Rahman will compete in their retrospective events.

TBS Report
02 August, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 02 August, 2024, 10:25 pm
Bangladesh’s final hope in Paris Olympics: Sonya and Imranur compete tomorrow

Mst Sonya Khatun representing the Bangladesh Navy, will compete in the women's 50m freestyle event at 3:05 PM. With a personal best of 30.11 seconds, she aims to make a notable impact in her heat. While Imranur Rahman, the British-Bangladeshi sprinter, will take on the Men's 100m Preliminary Round at 2:35 PM. Holding a best time of 10.11 seconds, Rahman hopes to advance past the preliminaries and make his mark in the sprinting event.

The Paris Olympics 2024 has seen mixed fortunes for Bangladeshi athletes. Sagor Islam, Samiul Islam Rafi, and Robiul Islam Robiul have bowed out from their respective events of archery, swimming, and shooting.

Sagor Islam, the country's biggest hope, faced a challenging draw against Olympic silver medalist Mauro Nespoli, resulting in a 6-0 defeat. Samiul Islam Rafi finished 69th out of 79 in the 100m freestyle, clocking a personal best of 53.10 seconds. Robiul Islam placed 43rd out of 49 in the 10m air rifle shooting with a score of 624.2.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

With three athletes already out, Sonya Khatun and Imranur Rahman are the last remaining Bangladeshi athletes set to compete tomorrow. While expectations remain modest, both athletes are poised to give their best performances, potentially wrapping up Bangladesh's participation in the Paris Olympics 2024 unless a miracle occurs.

Others

paris 2024 olympics / Bangladesh Olympic Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

1d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

2d | Panorama
Anti-quota students from Dhaka University blocked Shahbagh intersection, waving national flags and chanting slogans on Sunday (7 July), demanding the abolition of the quota system in government jobs. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Bangladesh cannot afford another unrest

2d | Panorama
The campus hardly has any people around, save for a few staff members from different departments. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

A haunting silence grips DU campus

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

17h | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

15h | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

16h | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

19h | Videos