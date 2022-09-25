Bangladesh's Ejaj Ahmad participates in BMW Berlin-Marathon 2022

Ejaj Ahmad, the Founder of Bangladesh Youth Leadership Centre (BYLC), is participating in the BMW Berlin-Marathon 2022. This is his second marathon race after his full marathon in San Francisco last year.

The race began at 10:15m am Berlin time (2:15 pm BST).

The BMW Berlin-Marathon 2022 is a 42.195 km race like a sporty sightseeing tour through the five inner-city districts of Berlin. The start begins at the Straße des 17 Juni at the height of Bellevueallee.

Ejaj's race number is 12154.

There is a time limit of 6 hours and15 minutes from when the participants cross the starting line. Participants who will not reach at least 38.5 km by 16:40 Berlin time, will have to leave the official course and continue running on the pavement or will be driven to the finish in the broom bus.

Everyone who successfully completes the 42.195 km will receive their finisher medal after crossing the finish line.

Ejaj has become an avid runner during the previous 11 years. In Ramna Park, he began running 5 kilometres. He began running half marathons after participating in 7.5km and 10km races in Dhaka.

He is running in association with Sierra Club – one of the world's largest grassroot organisations working on climate change issues – and raising donations through this race and trying to mobilise people to take climate action, an issue that Ejaj also cares about deeply.