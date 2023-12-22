Bangladesh's chance to avoid whitewash against New Zealand

Before the ODI series began, Bangladesh stand-in captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said they were keen to change history in New Zealand by beating them. The chance is gone now as a young Black Caps side overturned Bangladesh pretty convincingly in the first two matches of the series. They still have an opportunity to avoid whitewash and register a first ODI win in New Zealand but going by what has happened so far in the series, a Bangladesh win doesn't look likely.

The Tigers will be up against Tom Latham's side in the third ODI at McLean Park in Napier where the pitch is known as one of the most batting-friendly surfaces in the world. Given Bangladesh woes with the ball so far, it is definitely not good news. They maintained a superb bowling record up until the World Cup but things fell apart for Bangladesh in the tournament.

In this series, they are missing the services of two key bowlers - Shakib Al Hasan and Taskin Ahmed - and the rest are finding it quite difficult to contain the New Zealand batters. Barring Shoriful Islam's frequent new-ball bursts, Bangladesh bowlers have lacked penetration throughout the series. Hasan Mahmud is yet to find his feet in the 50-over format. Back in the side, Tanzim Hasan Sakib went for 8.5 runs per over in the second ODI.

Another cause of concern for the Tigers is the form of all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz. While he has done decently with the bat, it's his bowling numbers that's worrying. In 2023, he averages less than a wicket per match and as the premier spinner of the side, it is important that he does the job in the middle overs.

It was unfortunate for Soumya Sarkar to be on the losing side after smashing a record-breaking 169 in the second ODI and that's because of lack of substantial contributions from the proven batters.

Litton Das is not having a great year and his batting form has been one of the reasons behind Bangladesh's batting problems this year. In 27 ODI innings in 2023, Litton averages just 26, much less than what he averaged last year (52.45).

Soumya rued fall of wickets at the wrong time in the second game and had Mushfiqur Rahim could prolong his innings of 45, the total could have been a bit higher. He has to take the responsibility if Bangladesh want to cap the series with a win.

New Zealand will be happy with the performance so far in the series. Will Young, who warmed the bench for the most part in the World Cup after making way for Rachin Ravindra, notched up two brilliant performances with the bat. Henry Nicholls, who had fallen out of favours in ODIs, returned to form with a fine 95 off 99 in the second match.

The newbie pacers - Josh Clarkson and Will O'Rourke - impressed. Jacob Duffy was the standout bowler in the second ODI. New Zealand rested the likes of Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson and tried out some fringe players and it is safe to say they have done reasonably well.

Soumya, who broke many records on Monday, has good memories of McLean Park. He gave New Zealand a brief scare with a 27-ball-51 in a T20I game the last time the two teams faced each other at this ground.