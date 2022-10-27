Bangladesh's 5 biggest defeats in T20Is

Sports

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 01:44 pm

Related News

Bangladesh's 5 biggest defeats in T20Is

With Bangladesh being handed their biggest T20I defeat, The Business Standard (TBS) takes a look at five of Bangladesh's biggest losses (by runs) in the shortest format.

TBS Report
27 October, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 01:44 pm
Bangladesh&#039;s 5 biggest defeats in T20Is

Bangladesh succumbed to their biggest defeat in T20Is (in terms of runs) against South Africa today in the ongoing T20 World Cup. In the match held at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Bangladesh couldn't even outscore Rilee Rossouw (109 off 56), who slammed his second consecutive century in this format.

With Bangladesh being handed their biggest T20I defeat, The Business Standard (TBS) takes a look at five of Bangladesh's biggest losses (by runs) in the shortest format.

vs South Africa, Sydney, 2022 (by 104 runs)

Bangladesh had just won their first match in the main round of a T20 World Cup in 15 years (against the Netherlands) and South Africa were unfortunate to lose a point because of inclement weather. It was a must-win game for Temba Bavuma's side and Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan spoke about exploiting South Africa's must-win game pressure.

Probably except for the first couple of overs, South Africa showed absolutely no signs of pressure. Quinton de Kock (63 off 38) was in his element again and started from where he left off in the (incomplete) previous match against Zimbabwe. Rossouw got a brilliant hundred against India in his previous innings in this format and the southpaw followed it up with yet another ton, this time on a bigger ground and at a bigger stage. Bangladesh had almost nothing to show with the bat and fell short by 104 runs.

vs Pakistan, Karachi, 2008 (by 102 runs)

In the only T20I of the series, Bangladesh were off to the best possible start, getting both the Pakistan openers out in the first over itself. But it was all Pakistan after that. The home side rode on the brilliant display of Misbah-ul-Haq (87 off 53), Younis Khan (47 off 28), and Shoaib Malik (35 off 18) to post 203 for five.

In reply, eight Bangladesh batters failed to register double figures and Bangladesh's highest innings was an excruciatingly slow one - 42 off 48 by Nazimuddin. The visitors were all-out with four overs in hand, scoring only 101. 

vs South Africa, Potchefstroom, 2017 (83 runs)

Winning the toss, Bangladesh sent South Africa in. But they had little idea what was coming their way. Hashim Amla (85 off 51) played a stunning knock at the top of the order but it was David Miller who stole the show. Everyone still remembers that 19th over bowled by Mohammad Saifuddin that cost 31 runs. Miller smashed a 35-ball-hundred, the fastest in T20I history and the Proteas posted 224 for four.

Soumya Sarkar played an enterprising knock of 44 off 27 but Bangladesh never looked like getting close to the total and eventually were bundled out for 141 in just 18 overs. Everyone from South Africa's bowling group chipped in with at least one wicket. 

vs Sri Lanka, Sylhet, 2018 (75 runs)

Sri Lanka batters were in irresistible form in that match as four of their batters had strike-rates of 160-plus. Danushka Gunathilaka (42 off 37) anchored the innings while the others just exploded. Kusal Mendis, who takes a liking to Bangladesh always, notched up a brilliant 70 off 42. There were effective cameos from Thisara Perera (31 off 17) and Dasun Shanaka (30 off 11) too as Sri Lanka gave Bangladesh a target of 211.

Bangladesh were never quite in the chase as they lost half of their side by the ninth over. Mahmudullah (41 off 31) fought but it was never going to be enough to prevent a heavy defeat of 75 runs).

vs New Zealand, Kolkata, 2016 (75 runs)

Though Bangladesh lost the match by a massive margin, fans will remember it for a long time because of Mustafizur Rahman's outstanding bowling display. He was in top form on a Kolkata deck which was a bit slow. The left-arm seamer made the Black Caps dance to his tunes and famously cleaned up their captain Kane Williamson who looked clueless. Mustafizur's five for 22 helped Bangladesh restrict New Zealand to 145 for eight and it looked a chaseable total.

But none of the batters turned up that day and Ish Sodhi's leg-spin and Grant Elliott's slow medium pace proved to be too good for Bangladesh as they were all-out for 70 in 15.4 overs.

Cricket / T20 World Cup

Bangladesh Cricket Team / T20 World Cup 2022 / icc

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: Workers in this recently taken photo are seen sitting around without work during loadshedding at a factory at the outskirts of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Lights out: How loadshedding upended the life of small entrepreneurs outside the capital

5h | Panorama
The problem is not that we use plastic, the problem is what we do after it has served its purpose. A circular economy can potentially reduce plastic waste. Pictured is a boy who collects plastic bottles for the dumping station in Khilkhet, Dhaka. Photo: Sohel Ahmed

A push for sustainability: Time to make linear supply chains circular

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

1d | Panorama
An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

15h | Videos
Where is the country's book market heading?

Where is the country's book market heading?

15h | Videos
Russia sending more troops to Kherson

Russia sending more troops to Kherson

15h | Videos
Mashrafe's take on Bangladesh-South Africa match

Mashrafe's take on Bangladesh-South Africa match

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

3
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

4
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question