Bangladesh's 30-player squad for the SAFF championship announced

The Bangladesh national football team camp for the SAFF championship starts on Sunday.

Earlier the initial squad of 35 was given.

From there 27 players were to be selected.

But coach Javier Cabrera called 30 players to the camp.

Five players including Yasin Arafat, Mehdi Hasan Royal and Hemanta Vincent Biswas did not get a place in the camp.

Along with increasing the camp membership, the camp venue has been changed.

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BAFF) earlier said that SAFF camp will start at Hotel Regency and Resort.

However, later, the BFF planned to conduct the preparation camp at the Bashundhara Kings Arena.

The next edition of the SAFF Championship will begin on 21 June in Bangalore, India. Bangladesh will prepare for the best football tournament in South Asia till 10 June 10.

After the camp, Bangladesh will go to Cambodia on June 15 and play a friendly match against them.

They will go to Bangalore from there.

Saaduddin and Matin Mia were dropped from the initial 35-man squad due to injuries.

They were replaced by Sheikh Morsalin and Sajjad Hossain. T

hese two are in the camp team.

Fortis FC's forward Rafiqul Islam has received the call.

Mohammedan defender Murad Hasan, one of the new faces to get a national squad call-up did not make it to the camp.

Sheikh Russell Krira Chakra midfielder Hemanta Vincent Biswas, Abahani forward Mehdi Hasan Royal, Bashundhara Kings defender Yasin Arafat and Sheikh Jamal midfielder Abu Saeed have been dropped from the initial squad.

The 30 player squad

Goalkeepers: Anisur Rahman, Mitul Marma, Shahidul Alam and Mehdi Hasan Shravan.

Defenders: Kazi Tariq Raihan, Rimon Hossain, Viswanath Ghosh, Tutul Hossain, Tapu Burman, Isha Faisal, Rahmat Mia, Alamgir Mollah, Mehdi Hasan.

Midfielders: Mashuk Mia, Sohail Rana, Mojibur Rahman Johnny, Sohail Rana, Shahriar Imon, Rabiul Hasan, Jamal Bhuiyan, Mohammad Hriday, Sheikh Morsalin

Forwards: Rakib Hossain, Sumon Reza, Faisal Ahmed, Elita Kingsley, Mohammad Ibrahim, Rafiqul Islam, Aminur Rahman Sajeeb, Sajjad Hossain