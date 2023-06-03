Bangladesh's 30-player squad for the SAFF championship announced

Sports

TBS Report
03 June, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 07:18 pm

Related News

Bangladesh's 30-player squad for the SAFF championship announced

Five players including Yasin Arafat, Mehdi Hasan Royal and Hemanta Vincent Biswas did not get a place in the camp.

TBS Report
03 June, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 07:18 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh national football team camp for the SAFF championship starts on Sunday.

Earlier the initial squad of 35 was given.

From there 27 players were to be selected.

But coach Javier Cabrera called 30 players to the camp.

Five players including Yasin Arafat, Mehdi Hasan Royal and Hemanta Vincent Biswas did not get a place in the camp.

Along with increasing the camp membership, the camp venue has been changed.

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BAFF) earlier said that SAFF camp will start at Hotel Regency and Resort.

However, later, the BFF planned to conduct the preparation camp at the Bashundhara Kings Arena.

The next edition of the SAFF Championship will begin on 21 June in Bangalore, India. Bangladesh will prepare for the best football tournament in South Asia till 10 June 10.

After the camp, Bangladesh will go to Cambodia on June 15 and play a friendly match against them. 

They will go to Bangalore from there.

Saaduddin and Matin Mia were dropped from the initial 35-man squad due to injuries.

They were replaced by Sheikh Morsalin and Sajjad Hossain. T

hese two are in the camp team.

Fortis FC's forward Rafiqul Islam has received the call.

Mohammedan defender Murad Hasan, one of the new faces to get a national squad call-up did not make it to the camp.

Sheikh Russell Krira Chakra midfielder Hemanta Vincent Biswas, Abahani forward Mehdi Hasan Royal, Bashundhara Kings defender Yasin Arafat and Sheikh Jamal midfielder Abu Saeed have been dropped from the initial squad.

 

The 30 player squad

Goalkeepers: Anisur Rahman, Mitul Marma, Shahidul Alam and Mehdi Hasan Shravan.

Defenders: Kazi Tariq Raihan, Rimon Hossain, Viswanath Ghosh, Tutul Hossain, Tapu Burman, Isha Faisal, Rahmat Mia, Alamgir Mollah, Mehdi Hasan.

Midfielders: Mashuk Mia, Sohail Rana, Mojibur Rahman Johnny, Sohail Rana, Shahriar Imon, Rabiul Hasan, Jamal Bhuiyan, Mohammad Hriday, Sheikh Morsalin

Forwards: Rakib Hossain, Sumon Reza, Faisal Ahmed, Elita Kingsley, Mohammad Ibrahim, Rafiqul Islam, Aminur Rahman Sajeeb, Sajjad Hossain

Football

SAFF Championship / Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kilmory Isle of Rum. Photo: Courtesy.

Life in the Wild: Getting behind a film camera

3h | Panorama
Galleri Kaya, through frequent exhibition and art camps, revitalised the art scene in Dhaka. Pictured here is an exhibition of Murtaza Baseer&#039;s works organised by them in a city hotel. PHOTO: COURTESY

How to run an art gallery successfully: The Galleri Kaya way

10h | Panorama
Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

2d | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

2d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

This time Kawali was organized by open library

This time Kawali was organized by open library

58m | TBS Entertainment
Ukraine wants NATO’s clear decision

Ukraine wants NATO’s clear decision

1h | TBS World
'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

22h | TBS Stories
Budget impacted market within one day?

Budget impacted market within one day?

1d | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study