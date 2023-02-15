Bangladeshi women's team cricketer approached for match-fixing in World Cup

TBS Report
15 February, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2023, 05:25 pm

Allegations have been made of offering to fix to a cricketer of the Bangladesh team in South Africa. The female cricketer instantly informed ICC's Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU). Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, chairman of the BCB's women's wing confirmed the news to the media.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh women's national team is currently playing in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup and already lost successive matches to Sri Lanka and Australia. Mentally, the team is not in the right place. And amid all these, there's chaos of match-fixing proposal to a cricketer of the team. 

"When she received the proposal in the morning, she instantly informed our coach and manager there. The coach and the manager then informed the board and the board did their job by informing ICC. We don't have anything else to do here. ACSU will investigate now. We will definitely help if anything's needed," Nadel said. 

Stating that the cricketer has done the right thing by informing the board about the proposal at the right time, this BCB director further said, "Our cricketer did not cheat with the country. He reported the incident. We have informed the ICC through the board. It must be appreciated that the cricketer acted smartly. We hope everyone does that. Now we will be more careful."

BCB does not want to reveal anyone's name regarding the cricketer offering fixing or the cricketer receiving the offer. 

However, according to a media report in the country, Soheli Akhtar, who is out of the national team, has offered to fix to a cricketer in the World Cup squad. When Soheli was contacted to inquire about the fixing proposal, she said, "There is no opportunity to talk about it. You will know in time."

Soheli made her debut in the national team in 2013. Although her international career is of more than 10 years, she has not played that much. The right-handed off-break bowler has played 2 ODIs and 13 T20Is for the national team. She was dropped from the team the year after his debut and was never coming back. She finally got a call in 2022. She played 8 matches in the T20 World Cup qualifiers. 

