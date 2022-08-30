Bangladeshi table tennis players banned

Bangladesh Tennis Federation has banned two players Sonam Sultana Soma and Sadia Aktar Mou from international and domestic competitions for three and two years respectively for allegedly violating code of conduct. The duo went to visit relatives in London skipping their matches of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

"The decision was taken unanimously at the executive committee meeting on Saturday as they tarnished the image of the country by giving walkovers in the matches they were scheduled to play on August 5," Bangladesh Table Tennis Federation's general secretary Sheikh Mohammad Jahangir Alam said today.

A show cause notice was issued by the the federation to the players but, the players remained unresponsive,leaving the federation with no option other than banning them.