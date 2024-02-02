Bangladesh zoom past Nepal in SAFF Under-19 Women's Championship

In the SAFF Under-19 Women's Championship today at the Birshreshtha Shaheed Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur, Bangladesh easily defeated Nepal 3-1 to start their title defense.

Nepal forward Simran Rai scored a goal in response to Mosammot Sagorika's brace and Munki Akhter's goal.

India won the other game of the day by beating Bhutan 10-0.