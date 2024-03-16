Bangladesh-Zimbabwe T20I series to begin 3 May, Test series postponed to 2025

TBS Report
16 March, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2024, 03:22 pm

The Zimbabwe cricket team will arrive in Bangladesh on 28 April and play the first T20I of the series on 3 May at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Photo: Zimbabwe Cricket
Photo: Zimbabwe Cricket

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has revealed the schedule for the upcoming five-match home T20I series against Zimbabwe which will take place in May. The BCB and the Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) have mutually agreed to postpone the two-match series to next year. 

The next two games will be held on 5 and 7 May respectively at the same ground.

The two teams will then head to Dhaka for the final two T20Is (on 10 and 12 May) at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. 

Zimbabwe will leave the country on 13 May.

