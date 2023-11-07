Bangladesh women's team claims win over Pakistan in Super Over thriller

Sports

TBS Report
07 November, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 06:01 pm

Bangladesh women's team claims win over Pakistan in Super Over thriller

Bangladesh women's team won the second ODI against Pakistan in the Super Over to level the three-match series 1-1.

TBS Report
07 November, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 06:01 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Skipper Nigar Sultana guided Bangladesh women's team home against Pakistan in a Super Over thriller at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur. With this win, Bangladesh bounced back from a humiliating defeat and levelled the three-match series 1-1.

Nigar, who became Bangladesh's highest-capped ODI captain on Tuesday, was Bangladesh's top-scorer in the first innings with 54 off 104 balls. Then she bludgeoned a boundary in the final ball of the Super Over when Bangladesh needed two to win. She made two stumpings. 

Batting first, the Tigresses amassed 169-9 after 50 overs after Nigar's fifty and opener Fargana Haque's 40 off 88. Sadia Iqbal and Nashra Sandhu took two wickets apiece. The duo later was involved in a seven-ball stand before the former was run out in the penultimate ball. 

A lot of Pakistan batters got starts but no one could go on to make a substantial score.

Rabeya Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh as she picked up three wickets.

Pakistan gave Bangladesh a target of eight in the Super Over. Sobhana Mostary hit a four off the first ball to make it easier for the hosts. It became a little bit tight towards the end but Nigar, in at three in the Super Over, held her nerves and helped Bangladesh seal the deal.

 

 

