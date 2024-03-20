Bangladesh women's team captain Nigar excited at facing 'idols' Australia

One of the greatest teams in cricket history, the Australia women's team is in Bangladesh to take on the home side for the first of a three-match ODI series in Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket stadium.

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty is excited about the occasion of playing against such a decorated team as this will be Australia's first bilateral series against Bangladesh.

"They are the legends of the game so our players are looking forward to meeting them," Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana said.

"Already our players are going up to them at the breakfast table. This communication is important to grow as a team. Many of our players never played against them. We see them as idols so playing with them is a huge achievement," Joty added.

Alyssa Healy, the Australia captain was happy to be in Bangladesh and seeing the massive local media interest, she felt they could help popularise the game more.

"I'm really proud of this group of people, who see it as a greater responsibility to continue to grow the game," Healy said.

She wants to impart as much knowledge to the Bangladesh players while also learning from the local conditions, which are very different to those in Australia.

"That's me asking questions about playing here in Bangladesh and playing against sides that we don't get the opportunity to play against either. I think it goes both ways. The girls are really excited to be here and be a part of this series. Hopefully, those conversations will take place. I've already had one conversation today around the toaster at breakfast so excited for many more to take place," Healy added.

Bangladesh have been doing well at home in recent times, drawing the ODI series against India and winning the ODI series against Pakistan, but even though they have improved, Australia, the current ODI and T20I champions are a cut above.

"When we were playing against India," Joty said, "the journalists' questions were very different. Whether we can win or not, you asked. I think it is a huge success for my team that you aren't asking me these questions. The questions this time are about winning and doing better. I think it is a kind of a success."

Joty and her troops will be desperate to do something special and she knows that a good performance against the visitors will help women's cricket in Bangladesh massively.

"We really want to do well against Australia. They are a big side. They get facilities that are equal to their men's team. We are still away from that, but the BCB is trying. They got us a team sponsor this time. There's a lot of media attention this time, which wasn't the case before. The word will spread more about women's cricket. When girls will know that they have a professional future in this sport, they will be more interested in playing cricket," she concluded.

The tour consists of three ODIs followed by three T20Is, all at the home of cricket in Bangladesh, Mirpur's Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket stadium.