Bangladesh Women wallop past Zimbabwe in 1st ODI

Sports

TBS Report
10 November, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 06:19 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Women wallop past Zimbabwe in 1st ODI

Three Bangladeshi bowlers- Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun and Nahida Akter picked up three wickets each.

TBS Report
10 November, 2021, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 06:19 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Women's cricket team beat Zimbabwe by a huge margin of eight wickets in the first ODI between two sides in Bulawayo on Wednesday.

Bangladesh chased down a small target of 49 in just 10.2 overs after bundling out Zimbabwe cheaply.

None of the batters of the Zimbabwe Women's team except Precious Marange reached double figures. Bangladesh bowlers were all over the hosts, getting rid of three Zimbabwean batters inside eight overs, reducing them to 14 for three. 

The hosts couldn't recover from there and folded for only 48 in 23.3 overs.

Three Bangladeshi bowlers- Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun and Nahida Akter picked up three wickets each. Salma bowled as many as four maidens in her seven-over spell and conceded just six runs. Nahida's bowling figure was even more astonishing. The left-arm spinner returned 5.2-3-2-3. 

In reply, Bangladesh Women cruised to the target despite initial stutters. Murshida Khatun and Sharmin Akhter- the Bangladesh openers- were dismissed in the second and fifth over respectively. Then Fargana Hoque and Rumana Ahmed finished the game with an unbroken 28-run partnership. Rumana was unbeaten on 16 and Fargana on 11. Bangladesh Women went past Zimbabwe's total with 236 deliveries to spare. This was Bangladesh Women's biggest victory margin in ODIs in terms of balls remaining. 

The second ODI between the two teams will be held on 13 November. 
 

Cricket

Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

All public transports charging extra fare

All public transports charging extra fare

2d | Videos
Fatty Liver

Fatty Liver

2d | Videos
Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

3d | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Photo: Noor A Alam
Pursuit

Tasnia Atique: An entrepreneur who turned her adversities into lessons for others

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills
Industry

Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills

6
What will happen in winter? Photo: Mumit M
Bangladesh

Sreemangal records lowest temperature of the day