Bangladesh Women wallop past Zimbabwe in 1st ODI

Bangladesh Women's cricket team beat Zimbabwe by a huge margin of eight wickets in the first ODI between two sides in Bulawayo on Wednesday.

Bangladesh chased down a small target of 49 in just 10.2 overs after bundling out Zimbabwe cheaply.

None of the batters of the Zimbabwe Women's team except Precious Marange reached double figures. Bangladesh bowlers were all over the hosts, getting rid of three Zimbabwean batters inside eight overs, reducing them to 14 for three.

The hosts couldn't recover from there and folded for only 48 in 23.3 overs.

Three Bangladeshi bowlers- Jahanara Alam, Salma Khatun and Nahida Akter picked up three wickets each. Salma bowled as many as four maidens in her seven-over spell and conceded just six runs. Nahida's bowling figure was even more astonishing. The left-arm spinner returned 5.2-3-2-3.

In reply, Bangladesh Women cruised to the target despite initial stutters. Murshida Khatun and Sharmin Akhter- the Bangladesh openers- were dismissed in the second and fifth over respectively. Then Fargana Hoque and Rumana Ahmed finished the game with an unbroken 28-run partnership. Rumana was unbeaten on 16 and Fargana on 11. Bangladesh Women went past Zimbabwe's total with 236 deliveries to spare. This was Bangladesh Women's biggest victory margin in ODIs in terms of balls remaining.

The second ODI between the two teams will be held on 13 November.

