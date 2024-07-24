Bangladesh women thrash Malaysia by 114 runs, reach Asia Cup semis

Murshida Khatun and Nigar Sultana starred as Bangladesh thrashed Malaysia by a huge margin of 114 runs in Dambulla in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup T20 2024 on Wednesday.

With the win, Bangladesh confirmed a spot in the semifinal of the tournament.

Irrespective of the result of the Sri Lanka-Thailand match, Bangladesh will remain one of the top two teams in the group with two wins out of three matches.

The lack of experience was evident in Malaysia's performance against Bangladesh as they could hardly show any competitive spirit against the former champions.

It was Bangladesh's biggest win in terms of runs in the Asia Cup.

Overall, it was their second-biggest victory in T20Is, the biggest being against Maldives (by 249 runs) in the 2019 SA Games.

Bangladesh's top-order batters had a field day with all of them getting runs at high strike-rates.

Murshida, who added a brisk 65 for the first wicket with Dilara Akter, top-scored for the Tigresses with 80 off 59 deliveries.

She struck 10 fours and one maximum.

It was the left-handed Murshida's career-best T20I knock and sixth fifty in the format.

She struck an important half-century in Bangladesh's previous match against Thailand as well.

Nigar was the more aggressive of the two in the partnership of 89 off 9.2 overs for the second wicket.

The Bangladesh captain belted five fours and two sixes in her 37-ball-62 not out.

It was her eighth T20I fifty.

The duo powered Bangladesh to 191-2 after 20 overs.

191 was Bangladesh's highest team total in an Asia Cup game. It was also Bangladesh's second-biggest total in this format.

255-2 against Maldives in the 2019 SA Games remains their highest total in T20Is.

In reply, Malaysia did well to bat their full 20 overs but never looked like going anywhere near the target.

Only Wan Julia, Elsa Hunter and Mahirah Izzati Ismail reached double figures.

Almost all of Bangladeshi bowlers were amongst the wickets as Malaysia could manage no more than 77-8.

Experienced quick Jahanara Alam struck before Thailand added any run to the board.

The inexperienced side tried to fight back after that but the partnerships were never substantial.

Left-arm spinner Nahida Akter picked up two wickets for just 13 runs.

Jahanara, Sabikun Nahar, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni and Shorna Akter took one wicket each.

Murshida was named the Player of the Match.

"A win always feels good," said Nigar after the match. "The way we batted was wonderful. Consistency from the batters has been pleasing."

Nigar also praised the bowling unit, especially the younger members, that delivered in the tournament.

"Murshida has done well with the ball, Nahida [Akter] and Rabeya [Khan] too. We are looking forward to playing good cricket and executing the game plans. I have belief in my team," she added.

Winifred Duraisingam, the Malaysian skipper, stated, "Great experience for the girls. We have a young team. Hope they learn from here and take something back home."

Bangladesh are likely to play India in the semifinal of the tournament.