Bangladesh Women seal ODI series after winning the second match comfortably by 9 wickets

Bangladesh Women's cricket team beat Zimbabwe by a huge margin of nine wickets in the second ODI between two sides in Bulawayo on Saturday and sealed the three-match ODI series. Bangladesh chased down a small target of 122 in 24.3 overs after bundling out Zimbabwe cheaply for 121.

Murshida Khatun and Fargana Hoque both scored a fifty and remained unbeaten on 51 and 53 respectively. Murshida hit eight boundaries while Fargana hit seven. The only batter to be dismissed was Sharmin Akhter who was trapped LBW for 8. Zimbabwe's Esther Mbofana picked up the only wicket.

Earlier, Bangladesh's Jahanara Alam struck in the very first ball and set the tone of the match. She sent Sharne Mayers back to the pavilion and the wicket fest never stopped for the Tigresses.

Left-arm spinner Nahida Akhter was the pick of the bowler with her three wickets for 30 runs. Jahanara Alam and Salma Khatun picked up a brace each. Fahima Khatun and Ritu Moni bagged a wicket each and the other one was run out.

For Zimbabwe, Nyasha Gwanzura remained unbeaten on 35. Wicketkeeper-batter Modester Mupachikwa scored 33 but it was never going to be good enough as all the other batters around them failed miserably.

The two teams will lock horns in the final ODI on 15 November.