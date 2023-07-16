Bangladesh women lose to Nepal in tie-break

Sports

BSS
16 July, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 09:44 pm

The match rolled into tie breaker after the regulation time ended in a goalless draw.

Nepal won the two-match FIFA Int'l Women Football Series 1-0 beating hosts Bangladesh by 4-2 goals in penalty shootout held today (Sunday) at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

The match rolled into tie breaker after the regulation time ended in a goalless draw.

Earlier, visiting Nepal created number of chances in the first half, especially forward Savitra Bhandari, but could not convert any lacks of proper finishing.

On the other hand, Bangladesh also came close of scoring, but they could not capitalize on the opportunity.

Coach Mahbubur Rahman Litu made change of three players -- Ritu Parna Chakma, Sumaiya, Ripa Naman - but could not change the result of the match.

As the full ninety minutes ended goalless draw, the match eventually rolled in to tie breaker to decide the champion.

Earlier, on Thursday last, the first match between the two sides ended in a 1-1 goal draw.

